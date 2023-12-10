DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 17

Dabang Delhi KC goes up against the Haryana Steelers in the 17th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, December 10, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams come into this match on the back of morale-boosting wins over the Bengaluru Bulls after suffering sizeable defeats in their opening fixtures.

Delhi lost 42-31 to the Tamil Thalaivas, with their inexperienced defensive unit taken apart by Ajinkya Pawar, but they put in a much-improved performance against the Bulls, with Vishal Bhardwaj and Himmat Antil on the left side of defense impressive.

The Steelers stunned the Bulls, recovering well after a 5-point opening raid from Bharat. Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Khaler both scored High 5s as a top-notch defensive performance got them a 38-32 win in a game they dominated for the most part.

Their raiding unit does look a bit light, with Siddharth Desai and Vinay not the most explosive raiders in the league. However, if their defense can continue putting in such performances, they should be able to get by.

DEL vs HAR Match Details

Match: DEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: December 10, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh Dahiya, Vishal Bhardwaj, Himmat Antil, and Mohit

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep, Mohit (c), Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit Khaler

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 17

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is easily the best raider available. It might even be viable to play with Naveen as the sole raiding option since the Haryana defense offers much higher points potential than either Siddharth Desai or Vinay.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya was one of the main reasons for the Steelers' tremendous win against the Bulls, with the left cover getting to his High 5 in the first half. He fared well against the Delhi raiders last season in both sides' meetings and should carry his confidence from the previous match into this one.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik showed his class and troubled the Bengaluru defense throughout the match in Delhi's 38-31 win, and also picked up a handy tackle point to haul big in that match. With Meetu not contributing much, Ashu's number of raids could increase, and he's certainly the standout all-round pick ahead of Mohit Nandal and Himmat Antil.

DEL vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Ashu Malik

Jaideep Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 17

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Mohit Khaler, Jaideep Dahiya, and Vishal Bhardwaj

DEL vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Despite the Steelers' solid win against the Bulls, Dabang Delhi looks the stronger side on paper going into this match because of the raiding troubles of the former. Vinay and Siddharth Desai weren't one bit effective once the Bulls' defense sharpened in the second half, and they might find it hard to score points against the more aggressive and confident Delhi defense.

While Vinay is a decent pick, it might be wise to play an extra defender and go with Naveen Kumar as the lone raider, considering that Haryana's strength is their defending.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Khaler

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Vinay

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Vinay

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler, and Yogesh

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Himmat Antil

Raiders: Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya