DEL vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 85

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, January 31. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are sitting atop the PKL points table with 48 points from 14 matches. They have eight wins and four losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Delhi-based club have drawn a couple of games as well.

U Mumba, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the PKL standings with 41 points from 13 encounters. They have five wins and draws each, while they have lost three matches.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against their respective opponents in their previous PKL fixtures.

Dabang Delhi won their previous encounter against Gujarat Giants. They won the game 41 - 22 and will look to add another victory to their tally. Meanwhile, U Mumba also stunned the Bengaluru Bulls 45 - 34. They are on a four-match unbeaten streak and will look to maintain their form.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 85, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Krishnan, Vijay, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Abhishek Singh | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal

