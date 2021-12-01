PKL 8 schedule: Pro Kabaddi 2021 start date, full match timings and venue details

The Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will kick off the Pro Kabaddi League 8 (PKL 2021) season on December 22. Mashal Sports, organizers of PKL, announced the schedule for the first half of the season, which will start at 7:30 pm and will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors.

As reported by Sportskeeda earlier, the venue will also act as the residence for the 12 PKL teams to keep minimizing the risk of COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers have come up with a blockbuster opening week for fans. It has scheduled “Triple Headers’ on the first four days to get the spectators hooked and get behind their teams in the very initial days of PKL 8.

Pro Kabaddi’s much-awaited thriller, the ‘Southern Derby’, between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be the second match on the first day. UP Yoddha will lock horns against the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the final match of the day.

The "Triple Header" which has been named "Triple Panga" to stick with the kabaddi slangs, will be a regular affair every Saturday. Mashal believes the new format will raise the excitement for the PKL’s weekend fans and give them a chance of ‘Thigh-Five’.

“The vivo Pro Kabaddi League is known for reinvigorating and popularizing India’s own sport of kabaddi, and with the new format, we aim to continue reinventing the sport. Releasing the schedule in two halves will help teams strategize better and keep the fans engaged. The triple headers and “Triple Panga” will provide more fans more opportunities to watch their favorite players and teams in action as they battle it out for the coveted title,” Anupam Goswami, CEO Mashal Sport and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said.

The schedule for the second half of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be released in mid-January.

PKL 8 start date:

December 22, 2021

PKL 8 match timings

7:30 pm (Match 1)

8:30 pm (Match 2)

9:30 pm (Match 3) – on Saturday.

