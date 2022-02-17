DEL vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 126

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in the 126th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Thursday, February 17. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are placed second in the PKL standings with 65 points from 20 matches this season. They have registered 10 wins and six losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, with their remaining four games ending in draws.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are having a great run in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They find themselves atop the PKL table with 80 points from as many games as their opponents. With 15 victories, four losses and a draw to their name, the three-time champions have booked a berth in the playoffs.

The Patna-based club are assured of finishing atop the points table and are strong favorites to lift the silverware.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, Match 126, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet.

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sunil Kumar, Neeraj Kumar.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manjeet Chhillar, C Sajin, Joginder Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Vijay, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui | Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee