DEL vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 35

Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 35 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Wednesday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi are placed second in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 21 points against their name. They have three wins and a couple of draws thus far this season. The Delhi-based club are the only side not to have lost a single game in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are yet to register a victory this season. They sit in 11th place with nine points from five PKL matches. The club have three losses and a couple of draws so far this season.

Dabang Delhi drew their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas, with the two sides scoring 30 points each. Meanwhile, the Titans succumbed to a 30-31 defeat against the Patna Pirates in their most recent fixture.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans, Match 35, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 5th January 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal (C), Jeeva Kumar.

Telugu Titans

Rohit Kumar (C), Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jeeva Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Ankit Beniwal, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-captain: Ankit Beniwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jeeva Kumar, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-captain: Jeeva Kumar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee