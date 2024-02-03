DEL vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 3, 2024

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) will face Telugu Titans (TEL) in the fourth match of their home leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Saturday, February 3.

Dabang Delhi KC faced their fifth loss against Bengal Warriors after three consecutive wins. Skipper Ashu Malik’s 11th Super-10 went in vain while Yogesh secured three tackle points from as many successful tackles.

Telugu Titans suffered their 15th loss against Puneri Paltan (29-60) in the recent game. Sanjeevi S was their star raider with eight points while the rest of the team lacked assistance.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat had ups and downs in his form this season. He underperformed in the previous game, scoring four points. However, he is the most successful raider for his side with 146 points from 113 successful raids, including four Super raids.

Additionally, Pawan claimed a Super 10, including 11 touchpoints, against Delhi during the Pune leg.

With 10 Super-10s and an excellent 9.12 average, the “High-flyer” will be a great choice for the role of vice-captain of your DEL vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh has been the most decorated defender of Dabang Delhi. He has executed 45 successful tackles in 17 matches at an average of 2.88. His records include 49 tackle points, three High-5s, and four Super tackles.

Yogesh secured three tackle points against the Yoddhas this season, including one Super tackle. So, making him the captain/vice-captain will be a smart move.

#1 Ashu Malik (UP) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik has been in red-hot form this season after Naveen Kumar was ruled out due to injury. He secured his 11th Super-10, joint-most, and 10th in a row, against Bengal Warriors on Friday.

Ashu scored a Super-10 against the Yoddhas during the UP leg. He earned nine touchpoints and two bonuses from seven successful raids out of 18.

Hence, he will be the ultimate choice for the role of captain/vice-captain role in your DEL vs TEL Dream11 teams.

