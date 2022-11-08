DEL vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 67

Dabang Delhi KC take on the Telugu Titans in the 67th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Both sides are in terrible form coming into this match, with five successive defeats to their name. After a sizzling start to the season, Delhi's defense has just crumbled, leaving Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik isolated in search for points. They were beaten 45-40 in their last match by the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the scoreline would've been worse, had it not been for the efforts of Naveen and Ashu.

Meanwhile, it's been the same old story for the Titans, who cannot catch a break all season. They have come close in some matches, but haven't been able to close those games out. While they were in with a chance against the Tamil Thalaivas in their most recent encounter, a lapse of concentration from their defense allowed Ajinkya Pawar to execute a six-point raid and dash their hopes.

This is a must-win game both for the defending champions Delhi and the Titans. Who'll come up trumps?

DEL vs TEL Match Details

Dabang Delhi and the Titans go head-to-head in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 67

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: L L L L L

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L L

DEL vs TEL Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Vijay Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh.

DEL vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 67

Raider - Naveen Kumar

While he was kept quiet by the Jaipur defense for most of the last match, Naveen came to life towards the end to snatch a point for his side. With his team in a rut, captain Naveen will look to step up and get them the all-important win.

Defender - Vishal Lather

With the huge decline in their defensive performance, Vishal at left cover has been the only defender to really put in consistent performances. Expect him to continue on the same note against the Titans.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik has been a very able support raider to Naveen Kumar and has also contributed defensively. With a very good Dream11 points haul so far, he's next to a must-have and a solid all-round selection.

DEL vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Ashu Malik

5 Must-Picks for DEL vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 67

Player Name Parvesh Bhainswal Naveen Kumar Ashu Malik Siddharth Desai Krishan Dhull

DEL vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With Siddharth Desai back fit and firing, he is definitely a must-have from the Titans' point of view. However, with Naveen Kumar in action, he should be there among the captaincy picks.

DEL vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

DEL vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bharadwaj, Vishal, Ravi Kumar, and Vijay Kumar(TEL).

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Ashu Malik. | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

