DEL vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 103

Dabang Delhi KC takes on the Telugu Titans in the 103rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Saturday, February 3, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The hosts were in for a rude awakening as after comfortably leading 21-15 at half-time, they conceded three all-outs in the 2nd half to the Bengal Warriors. It took a late special from captain Ashu Malik to reduce the deficit to seven and help them get something from the game.

However rattled they might be, they'll be glad their next opponents are the Telugu Titans, for Pawan Sehrawat's side are in a state of disarray that no other team can match. Out of contention for the playoffs, they also seem to be bereft of ideas and personnel. While they do have that odd brilliant passage of play, they make far too many errors, and in their last outing, they were dispatched 60-29 by the Paltan.

DEL vs TEL Match Details

Match: DEL vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 103

Date and Time: February 3, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj/Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar Patil/Robin Choudhary, Sanjeevi S, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Milad Jabbari, and Omkar R/Shankar Gadai.

DEL vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 103

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Given the lack of form for the Delhi raiders, Pawan Sehrawat looks like the best Dream11 raider on paper. Delhi's second-half collapse, especially defensively, bodes well for the Titans' captain to have a good game against the hosts.

Defender - Yogesh

Despite all the chaos, Yogesh still managed to have a respectable outing against the Bengal Warriors. He has been Delhi's second-best player after Ashu Malik, scoring 49 tackle points in 17 matches. He's hands down the best defensive pick.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik single-handedly rescued a point for Dabang Delhi KC against Bengal, and is only six raid points behind Arjun Deshwal in the top raiders' standings. Another Super 10 should be a mere formality here.

Sanjeevi S is a nice player who could join Ashu, however, with him showing enough in both the raiding department and in defense to have a decent game.

DEL vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 103

Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Pawan Sehrawat, Vishal Bhardwaj/Ashish, and Sanjeevi S.

DEL vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Despite their surprising second-half collapse against the Warriors, Delhi enter this match as firm favorites because of who they're facing. The Telugu Titans were ripped apart by the Puneri Paltan, and they looked clueless for a majority of the match.

While they stand a better chance scoring points against Delhi's defense, how they plan to stop Ashu Malik is a mystery. Ashu should be everyone's Dream11 captain for this match, and there's simply no one else who can match him. Vishal Bhardwaj made too many errors to have his place guaranteed, but whether it's him or Ashish, getting the Delhi left corner in your team is a must.

DEL vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj/Ashish, Yogesh, and Ankit.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Sanjeevi S.

Raiders: Manjeet and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh.

DEL vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Milad Jabbari, Vikrant, and Vishal Bhardwaj/Ashish.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Sanjeevi S.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Pawan Sehrawat.