DEL vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 103

Dabang Delhi (DEL) and Telugu Titans (TEL) are set to play the 103rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday, February 3, in Delhi.

With 10 wins, five defeats, and a couple of draws from 17 games, Delhi will be keen to win this match and strengthen their position in the top six. After a defeat against the Warriors in their previous outing, they will look to bounce back here.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans have all but pride to play for in their remaining games. They have just two wins and 15 defeats, which sums up their campaign this season. With four losses in their last five outings, the Titans will aim to upset the home team in this clash.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and TEL in the PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans have squared off 17 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The two teams share an even record with eight wins each, having played out a tied match as well.

Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans when they met earlier this season. Therefore, the Titans should aim to avenge their defeat in the reverse encounter.

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 8

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 8

Matches with no result - 1

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi have dominated the Telugu Titans in the recent past by winning the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against them.

When they met earlier in Season 10, Ashu Malik (16 points) and Naveen Kumar (14 points) starred for Dabang Delhi in a high-scoring affair, leading them to victory as well.

In their last meeting in Season 9, the duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar worked wonders for Delhi once again. Ashu (12 points) and Naveen (9 points), led Delhi to yet another win over the Titans.

Their reverse fixture last season saw Delhi pull off a massive win. Naveen Kumar (12 points), Manjeet (9 points), Ashu Malik, and Ravi Kumar (4 points each) were their major contributors.

Here’s a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (51) beat TEL (40) by 11 points, December 16, 2023

DEL (40) beat TEL (33) by 7 points, November 8, 2022

DEL (46) beat TEL (26) by 20 points, October 15, 2022