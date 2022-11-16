DEL vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 83

The defending champions Dabang Delhi KC take on UP Yoddhas in the final match of the Pune leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 16, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

After making a cracking start, the wheels have fallen off Delhi's wagon as they find themselves stranded in ninth on the points table. A crippling 57-32 defeat was their latest, and they'll be itching to get back out there and make up for the loss. The good thing for Delhi is that a win here should take them back into the top half of the table and Naveen Kumar and Co. will be keen to do just that.

Yoddhas seem to have come together as a unit in recent matches, and their latest game saw them beat the Telugu Titans 41-30. While Pardeep Narwal's form has kept fluctuating, Surender Gill has been in fine flow. The defense has also stepped up.

DEL vs UP Match Details

Delhi and UP Yoddha will meet in the second game of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 83

Date and Time: November 16, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs UP Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC Form: L W L L L

UP Yoddha Form: W W D D L

DEL vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

No major injury issues for Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar

DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 83

Raider - Surender Gill

Based on current form, Surender Gill seems like a slightly better pick than Naveen Kumar. Yoddhas' lead raider has picked up back-to-back Super 10s and there's a good chance he will keep that up against an out-of-form Delhi defense.

Defender - Sumit

Fresh off a seven-point haul against the Titans, Sumit should be brimming with confidence heading into this game. The left corner has slowly moved up the rankings and is now No. 10 on the tackle point charts.

All-Rounder - Vijay Malik

Vijay Malik made a long-awaited comeback and picked up a Super 10 on his return to the side. While most of it was negated by Delhi's poor result, he does become an interesting option, especially with how his inclusion affects Ashu Malik's game.

DEL vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Naveen Kumar

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 83

Player Name Naveen Kumar Surender Gill Sumit Ashu Singh Vishal

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It's really hard to fit the three top raiders into one side, let alone accommodate the defense. While it is possible to have a team consisting of Naveen, Pardeep, and Surender, it will become very lopsided, as I've shown in the Head to Head suggestion. There's a good chance of missing plenty of point hauls from the defense and I wouldn't suggest that.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Vishal.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Vijay Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill. | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Vijay Kumar and Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Gurdeep and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, and Surender Gill.

Captain: Naveen Kumar. | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Poll : 0 votes