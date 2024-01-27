DEL vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 92

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) take on the UP Yoddhas (UP) in Match 92 of PKL 10 on Saturday, January 27, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

Delhi are comfortably placed third on the points table, with the top two a fair bit ahead of them. But a win in this fixture will take them one point away from the Paltan, although they'd have played two more games than Aslam Inamdar and co. They enter this match on the back of a close 35-32 win over the Haryana Steelers.

The Yoddhas, meanwhile, are on a seven-match losing streak, with the latest being a 49-32 defeat at the hands of the Telugu Titans a week ago. With only three wins in 15 matches, the Yoddhas sit in 11th place on the points table, with even a win unlikely to improve their position in the standings.

DEL vs UP Match Details

Match: DEL vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 92

Date and Time: January 27, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikrant, Mohit.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Vijay Malik/Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Hitesh, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 92

Raider - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal is an easy choice for the best raiding option for this match, but the prospects of his team getting a win here looks bleak until he gets support from the other raiders, or Surender Gill makes a recovery.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj has made a stellar mid-season comeback to reclaim the left corner spot in the Delhi defense, and at 12 credits, he's the perfect budget option for your Dream11 teams. With eight tackle points in the last two matches, he's in good form, and against a lackluster UP raiding unit, the aggressive defender should add to that tally.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is staking his claim as the best Dream11 option in the league after Mohammadreza Chiyaneh with his performances this season and has cemented the second place in the raiding leaderboards behind Arjun Deshwal.

DEL vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Sumit

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 92

Ashu Malik, Pardeep Narwal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Yogesh, and Sumit.

DEL vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This contest has to be one of the mismatches of the year as Delhi are one of the strongest and most in-form sides in the league, while the Yoddhas are struggling to put up a win. Pardeep Narwal, Sumit, and new right corner Hitesh are quality picks from the Yoddhas, but one can be positively assured that all-outs against them will bring down their overall points total.

Ashu Malik should be everyone's captaincy pick for this match, with right corner Yogesh likely to have another good game against the left raiders of the Yoddhas.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sumit, Yogesh, and Hitesh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Manjeet.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Vikrant, Sumit, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Meetu Sharma.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Sumit.