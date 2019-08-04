Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan - Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 28

Can the Gujarat Fortune Giants get back to winning ways?

The Gujarat Fortune Giants will take on Puneri Paltan in the second game of a Pro Kabaddi League 2019 double-header on Monday, 5th August at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna at 8:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Fortune Giants are coming off their first loss of the season to U Mumba where they lost 32-20 to the Fazel Atrachali-led side with almost no raiding output. The defensive resilience crumbled in the second half with defender Surinder Singh putting in a 4-point raid when they tried to play a high-line defense against him.

Pune, meanwhile, are coming off a well-deserved win over the Patna Pirates last night with both their defense and raiding units firing in unison at the right time.

With 2 sides in opposite halves of the table needing a win in this game, a cracking contest can be expected.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat's defense is one of the best in the league

Key Players: More GB, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal

More GB has turned into a valuable all-rounder for Gujarat and has put in some valuable tackles and they'll want him to get some raid points as well. Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia have also been muted in the last couple of games and it has been the substitutes who have been getting the points for them.

Defensively, Ankit's performance in the right corner will be a good sign for Gujarat. Skipper Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, the 2 cover defenders, however, hold the key to their success thanks to the experience they bring. Sumit, however, has to do better in the left corner though he might get another opportunity.

Puneri Paltan

Pune were brilliant against the Patna Pirates.

Key Players: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak

Pune put in a spirited performance against the Pirates and rode on the back of their tremendous defensive performance, which was however dominated mostly by raiding all-rounders who have shown their defending potential. Young Manjeet,especially, was brilliant with both raid and tackle points and so was Amit Kumar. Despite the absence of Nitin Tomar, they didn't show any sign of raiding discomfort. Young Pankaj Mohite sealed the deal with a tremendous Super Raid from a Super Tackle situation.

In the defense, Girish Ernak showed signs of revival and so did Surjeet Singh while Amit Kumar and Manjeet helped. Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde got some crucial tackles in on Pardeep Narwal.

Predicted starting 7s

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and More GB

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: More GB, Amit Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Manjeet, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Surjeet Singh.

Captain: More GB Vice- Captain: Manjeet.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: More GB, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Girish Ernak.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar Vice- Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal.