Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Patna Pirates vs U.P Yoddha - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 33

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 08 Aug 2019, 13:48 IST

Can Patna get at least one home win?

Home side Patna Pirates will embark on one last attempt to get a win in front of their home fans as they take on U.P Yoddha in the closing game of the Patna leg on Friday, 9th August at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna at 8:30 PM IST.

The Pirates come off a 35-26 loss to the Haryana Steelers where despite Pardeep Narwal's 14-point haul which took him past a milestone 900-raid points, Patna's defense and supporting raiders let them down big time.

On the same day, U.P Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas shared spoils in a cagey tie, thanks to a solid defensive effort and decent raiding output.

Both these sides are on the wrong side of the points table and need this win to boost their confidence. With quality on both sides and some mouth-watering player battles to watch out for, this set to be a really great game.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep lacked support from the other raiders.

Key Players: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak

One look at the scorecard and you can see where it went wrong for the Pirates. Barring Pardeep Narwal, only Jang Kun Lee scored any raid point at all and even his 4 points weren't enough to salvage even a point for the 3-time champions. Patna need to get support for Pardeep as a;though he scored 14 raid points, once he got tackled, he stayed put on the bench and wasn't revived quickly. Mohammad Maghsoudlou might have to drop to the bench as the team might allow Jang Kun Lee another opportunity to prove himself.

In the defense, Patna scored just 7 tackle points on the night as they gave away needless points and made plenty of silly mid-line tackles making themselves pushovers for the likes of Vikash Khandola and Vinay. They're going to face even stronger raiders against UP and Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak need to call the shots and steel the defense ahead of this encounter.

U.P Yoddha

Ajay Thakur got a tie for his side in the buzzer raid.

Key Players: Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, and Nitesh Kumar

Ex- Pirates man Monu Goyat will have to lead the UP raiding unit alongside Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav as UP Yoddha will look to get a win and not tie this one too against the Patna Pirates. The raiding output hasn't been too big for UP with not a single Super 10 yet from their team and they will fancy their chances against a Patna defense which is lacking in confidence.

Nitesh Kumar in the right corner has finally come alive and alongside a young and exciting defensive unit who are performing well, they can give Pardeep Narwal a tough time on the mat. Young Sumit in the left corner has been excellent and even the stray errors that he has made have been mopped up by the cover combination of Amit and Ashu Singh who are settling in very well.

Predicted starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Monu, Ashu Singh, and Jaideep.

Captain: Jaideep Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pardeep Narwal, Rishank Devadiga, Amit, Hadi Oshtorak, Monu, Shrikanth Jadhav, and Neeraj Kumar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice- Captain: Rishank Devadiga.