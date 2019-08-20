Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 51

Will Pawan Sehrawat lead the way for the Bulls yet again?

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will be keen on climbing to the top spot on the points table as they seek a win when they face off against the Puneri Paltan in the 51st fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have endured a poor start to the season and have just two wins from eight matches, courtesy of which they are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

The Surjeet Singh-led side have lost their last two encounters and desperately need a win from this encounter to remain in contention for a spot in the knockout stages. Young Pankaj Mohite has 38 raid points from six matches and has led the raiding unit, while Nitin Tomar has just 15 raid points from three matches and will need to lift his game.

One of the key battles from this game will be the contest between Bengaluru Bulls' ace raider Pawan Sehrawat and Pune's defensive unit. Sehrawat has dominated the opposition defenders all through the season with 98 raid points from eight matches and his proficiency on the day will be key for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls - Team News

The Bengaluru Bulls have started the Chennai leg with a win against the home team and will be coming into this game with a whole lot of confidence. Pawan Sehrawat has single-handedly led the way for the Bulls with 107 points from eight matches while on the defensive front, Mahender Singh has 22 points from seven matches.

However, Rohit Kumar's lack of form has proved to be a chink in the armor for the Bulls in crucial situations and he will need to ensure that he is at the top of his game against a mighty defense unit of the Paltan.

Predicted Starting 7: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ankit, Mohit Sehrawat, and Saurabh Nandal.

Puneri Paltan - Team News

The big guns in Pune's team such as Surjeet Singh, Girish Ernak and Nitin Tomar have not had the best of starts to the season and their inconsistency has gone a long way in influencing the outcome of each of Pune's games.

However, the form of youngsters Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet, who have 39 and 38 points respectively is one positive and they will be keen to pile the pressure on the Bengaluru Bulls with their ability to put in quick raids.

Predicted Starting 7: Surjeet Singh (C), Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Hadi Tajik, Jadhav Shahaji.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat is a must-have in this side, given his ability to single-handedly win matches with his terrific raiding. Sehrawat has 107 points from eight matches and could be a top pick for a lot of points.

Along with Sehrawat, the Pune duo of Pankaj Mohit and Nitin Tomar could be good picks. Mohite, with 38 raid points from six matches has proven to be the only consistent point-scorer from Pune this season and with the Paltan in dire need of a win, one could expect Nitin Tomar to produce his best on the day.

All-rounders: Young Manjeet from Pune will be the lone pick from the all-rounders' section. Manjeet has 38 points from eight matches, split as 24 raid points and 14 tackle points that prove his worth as a worthy contributor from both fronts.

Defenders: Although the Pune defense unit wears an experienced look, the young and exuberant defenders from the Bengaluru Bulls have made a bigger impact.

In addition to this, given the fact that the Pune raiders have not been in the best of raiding form, one could expect the trio of Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal to pick up a whole lot of points.

Captain and vice-captain: Pawan Sehrawat is the priority pick as captain. The youngster is certain to bring about a minimum of 6-7 points and will certainly have a massive impact on this game. One of Nitin Tomar or Manjeet could be the vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pawan Sehrawat, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, and Mahender Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Nitin Tomar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Rohit Kumar.

