Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 48

Can Rahul Chaudhari come good and deliver a home win for the Thalaivas?

After suffering a loss to the Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of their home leg, the Tamil Thalaivas will look to bounce back strongly against the Puneri Paltan in the second game on Sunday, 18th August at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai at 8:30 PM IST.

The Thalaivas lost 32-21 to the Bulls and are out of the Top 6 in the standings with this loss.

Pune, meanwhile, lost 33-25 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers and sit at the bottom of the points table needing a win to rescue them.

Team News: Tamil Thalaivas

The Thalaivas lost due to a lack of raid points as Ajay Thakur was the top scorer with 4 raid points while Rahul Chaudhari got only 2 raid points to his name. Shabeer Bappu got 3 while substitute V Ajith Kumar got 4 quick raid points although the Thalaivas are expected to continue with the same raiders.

In the defence, Ran Singh was good with 3 tackle points while right cover Ajeet did a decent job getting 2 points. Manjeet and Mohit Chillar had an off-day with 0 and 1 tackle points respectively though no changes are expected.

Predicted Starting 7: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

Team News: Puneri Paltan

The Paltan didn't produce enough on the raiding front as Nitin Tomar got 3 bonus points while Manjeet got 4 raid points to his name. Sushant Sail didn't do justice to the starting place with just 1 point while substitute Pankaj Mohite impressed yet again with 8 points to his name and is likely to replace Sushant.

In defence, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak in the right and left corners blanked and Hadi Tajik can come into the side in place of Shubham.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Jadhav Shahaji and Hadi Tajik.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet Chillar, Manjeet, Ajeet and Surjeet Singh.

Captain: Nitin Tomar

Vice Captain: Manjeet Chillar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Ajay Thakur, Ran Singh, Girish Ernak, Ajeet and Manjeet.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari

Vice Captain: Manjeet