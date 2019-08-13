Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 40

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 138 // 13 Aug 2019, 20:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U.P. Yoddha had defeated Haryana Steelers by 1 point in the previous encounter played between the two teams

The resurgent U.P. Yoddha side will clash with Dharamraj Cheralathan's Haryana Steelers in the first match of the Ahmedabad leg's fourth day. Both the teams have defeated Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game and would look to maintain their winning momentum in this match.

The two raiders of U.P. Yoddha, Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat, came to the party the other day against Bengaluru, while they got good support from young corner defender Sumit as well.

As for the Haryana Steelers, Vikash Kandola and Vikas Kale stepped up and delivered the goods in the match versus the defending champions.

With both the teams in great form, expect the fans in the EKA Arena to be thrilled while witnessing this battle.

Team News - U.P Yoddha

As mentioned ahead, the team's top two raiders, Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat were in terrific form in the last game. However, the team's third raider, Surender Gill, could not contribute anything to the team's score. Thus, U.P. Yoddha may bring in Iranian raider Mohsen Maghsoudlou in the starting seven.

The team's defence will be the same, consisting of Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Amit and Ashu Singh.

Predicted Starting 7: Nitesh Kumar (C), Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Team News - Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers' star raider Vikash Kandola has led the team's raiding attack well in this edition. There is no update on Prashanth Kumar Rai's fitness which is why Rakesh Kumar may keep Vinay and Naveen in the starting seven.

Since the team won its previous match, there should not be changes in the defensive unit as well.

Advertisement

Predicted Starting 7: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Naveen, Vikas Kandola, Vikas Kale, and Ravi Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Vikash Kandola is a must-have for this match as the U.P. Yoddha's defensive unit may not be able to keep him quiet. Monu Goyat can also be amongst the points as he puts in a lot of raids. From the all-rounders, one can go for either Mohsen Maghsoudlou or Naveen while Vikas Kale, Dharamraj Cheralathan, and Sumit will be the top picks from the defenders' section.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Vikas Kale, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Monu Goyat, Vikas Kandola, Vinay.

Captain: Monu Goyat Vice- Captain: Vikas Kandola.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Sumit, Ashu Singh, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Naveen, Shrikant Jadhav, Vikas Kandola, Vinay.

Captain: Vikash Kandola Vice- Captain: Naveen.