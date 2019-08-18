Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 50

Can Jaipur continue their fine run?

UP Yoddha will be up for a tough challenge as they take on table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of a double-header on Monday, 19th August at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai at 8:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

UP Yoddha lost 33-36 to the Haryana Steelers in their last encounter and need a win to find their way back to winning ways. Jaipur meanwhile beat the Gujarat Fortune Giants 22-19 in a low-scoring contest to go up top in the points table.

Team News- UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha's raiding unit hasn't got them enough points and it was evident from their performance against Haryana. Shrikant Jadhav was good with 9 raid points but did not get support. Monu Goyat could manage only 5 while Mohsen Maghsoudlou could get only 1 raid point. Surender Singh can replace Mohsen in the side.

Defensively, the cover defenders in Amit and Ashu Singh went about their business, picking up 2 points between them without conceding too much. The corners in Nitesh Kumar and Sumit did better, notching up 7 tackle points between them.

Predicted Starting 7: Nitesh Kumar (C), Surender Singh, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Team News- Jaipur Pink Panthers

After a solid win against Gujarat, Jaipur won't tinker with the side too much although Deepak Narwal could make his return to the side in place of Nilesh Salunke. Deepak Niwas Hooda meanwhile did the trick again for them leading the points-scoring chart with 7 raid points.

In defense, Pavan TR and Vishal were good in the cover positions and so were Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull as they combined to get 10 tackle points between them.

Predicted Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Pavan TR, and Deepak Narwal

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Monu Goyat, Shrikanth Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Ashu Singh and Nitesh Kumar.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Sandeep Dhull.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Monu Goyat, Shrikanth Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Nitesh Kumar and Pavan TR.

Captain: Monu Goyat Vice- Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.