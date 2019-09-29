Exclusive: Our focus is to seal a spot in the top two positions, says Haryana Steelers' star raider Prashanth Kumar Rai

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 29 Sep 2019, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prashanth Kumar Rai will be a key player for the Steelers in the knockout stages (PC: Haryana Steelers Instagram handle)

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is slowly inching towards the knockout stages as the race for the top six spots on the points table is heating up with every passing game. Among the 12 teams in the fray, one team that has been led splendidly well by a veteran but has reaped the benefits of consistent performances from the youngsters in the team is the Haryana Steelers.

Young raiding sensation Vikash Kandola currently leads the raid points chart for the Steelers and has looked in fine form on his comeback from injury. Yet, while the spotlight has been on Kandola, the experience of Prashanth Kumar Rai has also played a massive part in the Steelers' success.

One of the most experienced players in the side in addition to skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Prashanth Rai's composed presence on the mat has given the youngsters such as Kandola and Vinay the license to go about scoring points freely, without the pressure of picking up points.

Currently placed 3rd on the points table with 11 wins from 18 matches, the Steelers will be keen on picking up wins from their last few league stage encounters that could propel their chances of finishing in the top two.

Sportskeeda caught up with Prashanth Kumar Rai in an exclusive chat as the 35-year old raider spoke in length about his side's targets for the next few games, Cheralathan's influence on the side and a lot more.

We have almost qualified to the playoffs and one more win will guarantee us a spot in the top six. The match against Gujarat will be crucial because a win against them will take us into the knockouts and more importantly, it will give us a lot of confidence as we head into our final few round-robin matches.

One of the major success stories for the Steelers this season has been the form of the raiding unit, which has been led by the exuberance of Kandola on the mat. The youngster has picked up 143 points from 15 matches at the time of writing this piece, and his prolific show has attracted accolades from fans, pundits, and Prashanth Rai as well.

Yet, it is important to note that Prashanth was bogged down by an injury early at the start of the season, a major reason for which he is yet to produce his best on the mat.

Vikas and Vinay have done well, and I am still recovering from my injury, because of which I have not been able to meet expectations. I am almost 90% fit now, and will look to contribute to the best of my potential in the upcoming games.

Advertisement

Despite bringing in a wealth of experience into this side, Prashanth claims that he leaves the important task of guiding the youngsters and improving their style of play to captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan, and instead turns his focus on picking up important points for his side while raiding.

Cheralathan Anna manages and controls everything that happens on the mat. Because of the experience he brings to the fold, we have been able to adapt to situations and win a whole lot of matches. He has a massive role in bringing the team together while my role is mainly to score points at crucial situations.

While all the focus has been on the top show from the raiders, the defenders have done reasonably well to ensure that the raiders' effort does not go in vain. Right corner Sunil has three High 5s to his name while skipper Cheralathan himself has kept away from unnecessary tackles to guide the team on the mat.

When quizzed on whether the strategy is to focus on bringing about points from the raiding front, Prashanth put it down to an overall team effort as the best way to pick up wins.

Certainly, the defensive unit has put in their best efforts and there are always ups and downs in every game. Sometimes the raiders do not do well, and the defenders make up for it and vice-versa. We always have our strategies in place, and the focus is on an all-round performance and not particularly on any one department.

Undoubtedly, the Steelers are in prime position to seal a spot in the playoffs, and the onus will be on Prashanth Rai to bring his experience to the fore as he gears up for an exciting last few weeks of the ongoing season. With a title triumph the final target, Prashanth hardly minces words when questioned on the task ahead.

The main focus for me is to win the trophy for the Haryana Steelers. We have a very good mix of youth and experience, and our focus is to go all the way into the finals. We have worked hard for 2-3 months, and if we put in an extra yard or two in our efforts, we will certainly lift the title.