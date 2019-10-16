Exclusive: "We are confident of overcoming Bengaluru Bulls' challenge," says Dabang Delhi's ace corner defender Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal is one of Pro Kabaddi's best defenders

One of the most consistent teams in the league stages of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s top run, led by some explosive raiding from young Naveen Kumar saw the side finish on top of the points table with 15 wins, 3 ties and just 4 losses from 22 league stage matches.

With form on their side, Delhi will face off against the Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal of this season, with the former chasing their first-ever Pro Kabaddi title.

Given that Pawan Sehrawat's blazing form will be up against the wealth of experience in Delhi's defensive unit, one can expect a thrilling clash. What is also interesting to note is that the Bulls have not beaten Delhi from both their league stage encounters this season, with a win for Delhi and a tie from the two encounters.

Delhi do have more than enough firepower to overcome a stiff challenge from the Bulls, but one man who will be imperative to his side's chances of making it to the final will be right corner defender Ravinder Pahal, who will be backed to produce his best and keep the threat of Pawan's raiding prowess at bay.

On the raiding front, while much talk has been about Naveen Kumar, the youngster's raiding partner Chandran Ranjit has stepped up to the plate during crunch situations with some crucial raid points, a feature that could be of vital importance in the semifinal.

Sportskeeda caught up with Ravinder Pahal and Chandran Ranjit, as the duo spoke about the upcoming semifinal against the Bengaluru Bulls and Delhi's season thus far, among other topics.

Speaking about reaching the playoffs for the second time in two seasons, Pahal expressed his happiness on all the practice paying off, with consistent wins taking them till the last four.

We have enjoyed a great season as a team, and it feels fantastic to see all the efforts put in practice translating into top performances on the mat during the matches. We are looking forward to the semifinal, and we will put our best foot forward to win.

One of Delhi's biggest positives this season has been the alliance of their corner defenders, one half of which is Ravinder Pahal. In the company of Joginder Narwal, Pahal has brought down the best of defenders this season and believes that it is the understanding between the two that has worked well for the side this season.

I have played with Joginder since 2010, first when I represented ONGC. Later, when I joined the Railways, we played together while representing Haryana. We have played alongside each other for many years, and it is a massive benefit for us and the team that we understand each other's strengths very well.

Considering Pawan Sehrawat's form off-late, the Bulls' main raider has tormented the best of defenders in his side's path to the semifinals, but Pahal reckons that he is confident of keeping Pawan from running away with the game.

Pawan is a very good raider. To catch him, I will rely on my biggest strength, which is the double thigh hold. He is also someone who tries to pick up a lot of bonus points, and we will to try bring him down with ankle holds as well.

Chandran Ranjit, yet another man who has helped Delhi get to the last four expressed confidence in doing well in the semifinal.

The team has combined together and played very well this season. We have practiced hard for this match and we are hoping to do well and book a place in the final.

Ranjit also spoke highly of young Naveen, who has looked explosive on the raiding front, a major driving force behind Delhi's tremendous form this season.

Naveen is a junior player in the team and he's scoring a Super 10 in every game. Personally, if the team is playing well, I am more than happy to play the role of a support raider. He's been given a free license to express himself on the mat, and when he is off the mat, I ensure that I pick up the points.

It is no small fact that the pressure of the semifinal is certainly to play on the minds of the players, but Ranjit claims that the strategies will remain same, and sticking to the basics will be key.

We won't be changing our strategies too much. Yes, the Bulls are a strong team, but we are looking to stick to the basics and ensure that we do not make too many mistakes. If every player plays according to the team plan, we will be in a stronger position to seal a spot in the final.