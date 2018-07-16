Analysis On Team India For Jakarta Asian Games 2018

After a triumphant run in the Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018, it was finally proven that there is no competition versus India when it comes to the game of soil, our beloved Kabaddi. On the first week of July, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India announced 12 member men's squad for the upcoming Jakarta Asian Games 2018 which came as a surprise bombshell to many around India.

Having excluded big match players like Manjeet Chhillar, PO Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada many eyebrows got raised some of which a bit disappointed fairly enough. However, this time around we'll be taking a look and analyse the team which will be chasing their seventh gold medal starting August 19!

Raiders

Ajay Thakur will be leading the raiding unit.

• Ajay Thakur (Captain)

• Rishank Devadiga

• Monu Goyat

• Rohit Kumar

• Pardeep Narwal

• Rahul Chaudhari

• Gangadhari Mallesh

India is the frontline nation when it comes to producing top class raiders and this time too, the selection committee has selected a raiding dominated squad similar to what was picked at the Kabaddi Masters.

Ajay Thakur will not only lead the whole team but also will play the primary role in the raiding unit. Being tackled only thrice in the entire tournament, Ajay scored 34 raid points in 50 raids in Dubai with his amazing lengthy reach to the midline and swift escapes.

It is going to be a tough call to choose raiders who'll enter the fray with Ajay. A leader in his own prime, Rishank Devadiga who had 13 raid points versus Kenya and Rohit Kumar with a unique persona scored the match-winning 6 raid points in the opening encounter versus Pakistan in Dubai.

Monu Goyat was the find of the tournament scoring 28 raid points in 40 raids with smart raiding improvisation over normal moves like the running hand touch. Having lost their forms a bit, Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari will be eyeing to get back to winning ways. It will be a suspense on how the team will use Gangadhari Mallesh to his raiding services after a successful inaugural season run with the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Overall, India has no worries about its raiding. Different combinations will be implemented in accordance with the conditions and so pure fine class raiding is assured.