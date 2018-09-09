Former Telegu Titans' player S. Mahalingam Passes Away

S. Mahalingam with an attempt to dash the raider (2nd from right to left)

Death being a part of life is indeed a hard pill to swallow. A Tamil Nadu player who represented the Telegu Titans in Pro Kabaddi Season 4 namely S. Mahalingam passed away on 9th September 2018 afternoon. He was an all-rounder who played in the left corner position for the Titans. According to the reports, Mahalingam suffered a bike accident on Sunday afternoon and died on the spot while riding on his bike.

Having represented Tamil Nadu as a national player, S. Mahalingam had a decent outing as a defensive all-rounder for the Telegu Titans. Mostly used as a substitution player for Titans', he was a rock-solid defender with exciting dashes from the left corner. In Season 4, he got 10 tackle points in 11 matches.

His best performance came in the 3rd/4th place match between Telegu Titans and Puneri Paltan in Season 4. He took 3 points in 6 tackle attempts and got declared as the best defender of the night. He was known for good support in the defense and was a good player in executing dashes and diving holds.

S. Mahalingam, a valuable player who won't be seen on a Kabaddi mat again.

Born in 1991, S. Mahalingam died at the age of 27 only. Mahalingam was born in Chinnammanur, Tamil Nadu. He resided in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and was an Army player there. S. Mahalingam being an Army man focused on his job at the ADGPI Indian Army in Madhya Pradesh after he couldn't get further opportunity to play in the Pro Kabaddi League.

In spite of being a talented defensive allrounder, he went unsold in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 auctions and was not in the name list of Season 6 auctions.

On behalf of all of us at Sportskeeda, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and deep sympathies to S. Mahalingam's family, friends, and relatives. May S. Mahalingam rest in peace.