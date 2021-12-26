GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 13

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 13 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 26 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with six points, having won and lost a game each. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC find themselves atop the points table with wins from both games they've played thus far.

Gujarat Giants won their season opener against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, they succumbed to a defeat against the Bengal Warriors.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, won their season opener against Puneri Paltan. They followed it up with a victory against U Mumba. The Delhi-based club will look to extend their winning lead in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Giants will look to move up the points table by emerging victorious when they take on Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 13, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rathan K/Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parvesh Bhainswal, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhilar, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Naveen Kumar, K Rathan.

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Edited by Prasen Moudgal