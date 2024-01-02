GUJ vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 2, 2024

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will face Dabang Delhi (DEL) in the 53rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Tuesday at 8 pm IST.

Gujarat Giants have been the second-most successful team so far in the PKL 10, winning six out of nine games. They registered their third consecutive win over Bengal Warriors by 51-42 in the previous game. Parteek Dahiya was the standout performer, who scored 25 points, featuring three tackle points.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC have been unbeaten in the last two games despite Naveen Kumar’s absence. Ashu Malik has led the team very well, registering his second Super 10 in the last encounter against UP Yoddhas. Ashish was their top defender with a High 5 backed by Yogesh with three successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Ashish (DEL) - 13.0 credits

Ashish (right) with an ankle-hold of Maninder Singh (Credits: PKL)

Ashish has truly shone as the primary defender for Delhi this season. Securing 19 tackle points from as many successful tackles, he has maintained a fine average of 2.71 tackles/match. Notably, he has achieved three High 5s, all within the last five games, with one occurring in the most recent match.

Given his recent form, Ashish will be a safe option for the role of captain/vice-captain in your GUJ vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali of Gujarat Giants (Credits: PKL)

Fazel Atrachali has been consistently performing in the last five games, claiming 17 successful tackles, including one Super tackle. Overall, he has maintained a 50% tackle strike rate with one High 5 and two Super tackles.

With an average of 2.78 and a 46% success rate, Fazel stands out as one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your GUJ vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Ashu Malik (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik has taken charge of Dabang Delhi in Naveen’s absence and has been impressive in his role. He has claimed 65 raid points from eight games, averaging 8.12. He secured his second Super 10 in the last game with 11 points.

Additionally, Ashu has also contributed to the defense, scoring four tackle points, making him the best captain/vice-captain option for your GUJ vs DEL Dream11 teams.

