GUJ vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 98

The Gujarat Giants take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 98th match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, November 25, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

It's been a tough season for Gujarat and while they might still have a chance on paper to make the playoffs, it might be difficult after their defeat to UP Yoddhas in their last encounter. Rakesh's excellent start to the season has faded and barring Parteek Dhaiya, the Giants lack might in the raiding department.

Even worse has been their defensive showing. The side has struggled to replace Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar and the fact that they've gone from one of the best defending sides to the worst highlights one of the reasons for their bad season.

Meanwhile, an inconsistent Delhi side is still in the hunt to make the playoffs. However, Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik combining well in their 42-30 win over the Steelers, aided by an assured display from their experienced corners, should give them confidence ahead of this game.

GUJ vs DEL Match Details

Gujarat and Delhi will face off in the first match of a tripleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 98

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: L L L L W

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W W L L W

GUJ vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Sourav Gulia.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 98

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Delhi need Naveen at his best if they want to make the playoffs and his return to form bodes well for them. He's easily the best captaincy option as well.

Defender - Sandeep Dhull

Sandeep Dhull has been decent on his return to that left corner position for Delhi. He is someone capable of picking up loads of tackle points in one match, and this could be one such game.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dhaiya is the in-form player for the Giants and he is a must-have for this game.

GUJ vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Parteek Dhaiya

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 98

Player Name Naveen Kumar Parteek Dhaiya Vishal Rinku Narwal Ashu Malik

GUJ vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

There are a couple of expensive Gujarat players in Sourav Gulia and Rakesh, who aren't in good form. If you want Ashu Malik on your team, you might have to sacrifice one of these two, and I would let Sourav go.

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Vishal, and Sandeep Dhull.

All-Rounders: Parteek Dahiya and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar.| Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sourav Gulia, Vishal, and Amit Hooda.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Parteek Dhaiya.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Naveen Kumar.| Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

Poll : 0 votes