GUJ vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 19, 2024

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) in the sixth match of the Panchkula leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal indoor stadium, on Monday.

Both Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have finished in the top six and are gearing up for the playoffs. The Giants are coming off a 36-29 win over UP Yoddhas while the Panthers defeated the Telugu Titans (51-44). Parteek Dahiya was the star raider for the Giants with 12 points, while Deepak Singh bagged a High-5.

Arjun Deshwal led the Panther’s raiding unit with 16 raid points while their captain Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri grabbed a High-5 each.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Deepak Singh (GUJ) - 13.5 credits

Deepak Singh (right) and Balaji D dash out Akshit (image via PKL)

Deepak Singh has been regularly contributing to the Giants’ defense. He has claimed 18 tackle points in the last five matches, including two High-5s, one in the most recent game.

With a notable average of 3.33, Deepak has maintained an excellent 62% success rate, making him a safe choice for the vice-captain of your GUJ vs JAI Dream11 team.

#2 Sunil Kumar (JAI) - 14.0 credits

Sunil Kumar claiming a point (Credits:PKL)

Sunil Kumar bagged his second consecutive High-5 in the last game against the Titans. He has also performed a Super raid and earned three points for his side to rescue them from an all-out.

Sunil has secured 16 tackle points in the last four games. He had also claimed a High-5 against the Giants during the Bengaluru leg. So, making him the captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs JAI Dream11 teams would be a wise move.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Gujarat Giants (image via PKL)

Arjun Deshwal currently ranks second on the most raid points leaderboard with 249 points from 189 successful raids. He bagged his 15th Super-10 from 10 successful raids, including two Super raids, in the previous game against Telugu Titans.

Arjun had also scored 15 raid points against the Giants during the reverse fixture and will eye to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming GUJ vs JAI Dream11 match.