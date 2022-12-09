GUJ vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

The Gujarat Giants and the Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns in the 128th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, December 9, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Dabang Delhi's tie against the Bengal Warriors has confirmed the six teams that have qualified for the playoffs, with many sides, including the Gujarat Giants, knocked out in the process.

With neither side having much to play for, we could see them hand out opportunities to some of their bench players. Both teams won their last outings with a scoreline of 44-30. While the Giants beat the Telugu Titans, Jaipur got the better of the Haryana Steelers.

GUJ vs JAI Match Details

Gujarat and Jaipur will square off in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

Date and Time: December 9, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W W W W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W W W W

GUJ vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Dong Geon Lee, Sonu, Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Kapil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS/Bhavani Rajput, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush/Ashish, and V Ajith Kumar.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

If Arjun Deshwal starts, it'll be hard to find a better raiding option than him. However, there is a good chance he will be given a rest before the all-important playoffs.

Defender - Ankush

What applies to Arjun works for the impressive left corner Ankush as well. He's the favorite to finish the season as the defender with the most tackle points, but could also be benched for this match.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya has been the Giants' best player, scoring 166 raid points and five tackle points in only 18 appearances. He'll look to finish his campaign on a high.

GUJ vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Parteek Dhaiya

Arjun Deshwal

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

Player Name Arjun Deshwal Parteek Dhaiya V Ajith Kumar Rinku Narwal Ankush

GUJ vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It's hard to say which side will win this game without knowing the extent of the rotation. However, if Arjun Deshwal or Parteek Dahiya starts, you have to captain them.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Rinku Narwal, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal.| Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Rinku Narwal, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Parteek Dahiya

Raiders: Dong Geon Lee and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Parteek Dhaiya.| Vice-Captain: V Ajith Kumar.

