GUJ vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 128

The Gujarat Giants take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 128th match of PKL 10 on Monday, February 19, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

This dead rubber is the final group-stage game for both sides, and there's a good chance both of them opt to field weakened lineups to rest some of their first-choice players.

Both Gujarat and Jaipur enter this contest after wins in their last outing, with the Giants beating the Yoddhas 36-29 and Jaipur winning 51-44 against the Telugu Titans in a high-octane clash.

GUJ vs JAI Match Details

Match: GUJ vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 117

Date and Time: February 19, 2024; 8 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

GUJ vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Manuj, Sonu Jaglan, Nitin, Balaji D.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ashish/Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Abhishek KS, and Reza Mirbagheri.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 128

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal could well get a rest in this one, but his pursuit of Ashu Malik to become the Best Raider this season could see him start, just like he did against the Titans, and Arjun is a wonderful Dream11 pick when he's in the starting 7.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

The Gujarat captain is the last first-team starter you'd expect to get a rest, and even if they opt not to start with some other main players, he should start this encounter. In a contest likely to be filled with many new names, having a reliable Dream11 asset like Fazel makes him an automatic pick.

All-Rounder - Abhijeet Malik

Young raiding all-rounder Abhijeet Malik has made the most of the opportunities doled out to him at the end of the group stage. At the budget price of 9.5 credits he's a great alternative to the more expensive Sunil Kumar, and he could haul big against a potentially weakened Gujarat defense.

GUJ vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Fazel Atrachali

Sunil Kumar

Four Must-Picks for GUJ vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 128

Arjun Deshwal, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Kumar, and Deepak Singh.

GUJ vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The entirety of this Haryana leg has been marked by teams rotating their first-choice sides in dead rubbers, throwing Dream11 players off their plans. A lot depends on the starting lineups of both these sides, and care must be taken to adjudge which team looks more likely to win since all-out points could play a huge role in this one.

Fazel Atrachali and Arjun Deshwal are the best captaincy options if they start, with Sunil Kumar also fitting into the same bracket. Lucky Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, and Manuj are some fringe players who you could consider picking for this one.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, and Reza Mirbagheri.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar and Abhijeet Malik.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-captain: Sunil Kumar.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, and Manuj.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar and Abhijeet Malik.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. I Vice-captain: Arjun Deshwal.