GUJ vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 128

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) are set to clash in the 128th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Monday, February 19, in Panchkula.

Gujarat Giants find themselves fourth in the points table, having qualified for the playoffs. They are in great form as well, with four consecutive wins coming into this contest.

On the other hand, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers continue to remain atop the table. The Pink Panthers have four wins from their last five outings. They have also qualified for the playoffs.

Gujarat will be keen to end the league stage on a positive note while Jaipur will be determined to finish as the table-toppers with a win here. That said, here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and JAI in the PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other 13 times in Pro Kabaddi. The teams share a close record, with Gujarat winning six of these games as compared to five wins by Jaipur. Two games have ended in tied results as well.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Giants by a close margin when they last met earlier this season.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 6

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 5

Matches with No Result - 2

Last three Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two teams.

When they met earlier this season, Jaipur registered a close win. Arjun Deshwal (15 points) led the show with support from Bhavani Rajput (6 points) and Sunil Kumar (5 points).

Their last match during Season 9 ended in a high-scoring draw (51-51). Sonu (14 points), Parteek Dahiya (12 points) and Dong Geon (10 points) top-scored for Gujarat, while Arjun (17 points) and Rahul Chaudhari (13 points) did the bulk of the scoring for Jaipur.

In their other fixture last season, Jaipur beat Gujarat in a low-scoring affair. Rahul Chaudhari (5), Bhavani Rajput (5), and Arjun Deshwal (4) helped the Pink Panthers in their victory.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (35) beat GUJ (32) by 3 points, December 11, 2023. GUJ (51) tied JAI (51), December 9, 2022. JAI (25) beat GUJ (18) by 7 points, December 9, 2022