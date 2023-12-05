Gujarat Giants and U Mumba are set to square off in the seventh match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Tuesday at 8 PM IST.

The Gujarat Giants have been impressive, winning both of their matches in the PKL 2023. They secured an opening victory against the Telugu Titans and followed it up with another win against the Bengaluru Bulls, finishing 34-31. Despite the Bulls dominating the first half with a 14-20 lead, the Giants made a comeback in the next half, scoring 20 points, including an all-out.

Meanwhile, U Mumba emerged victorious in their first game against the U.P Yoddhas in PKL 2023. In the early half, they claimed 19 points with one all-out, while the Yoddhas managed 14. However, the Yoddhas' defense faltered, and U Mumba's all-round performance contributed to their 34-31 triumph.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Sombir (GUJ) - 13.5 credits

Sombir during his stint in Telugu Titans (credits: PKL)

Sombir, an experienced defender of the Gujarat Giants, boasts a track record of 74 matches played and 149 tackle points. Additionally, he has achieved 10 High 5s and 18 Super Tackles.

This season he has started pretty, well executing five successful tackles in two games. With a total of seven points, he also claimed a High 5 in the previous game, including two Super tackles.

With a 45% tackle success rate, Sombir will be a great choice as the vice-captain of your GUJ vs MUM Dream11 team.

#2 Rinku HC (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Rinku HC of U Mumba (credits: X / Umumba)

Rinku, who debuted for U Mumba in 2021, has established himself as one of their top defenders. Last season, he finished as their top defender with 59 tackle points in 19 matches. His records also included 52 successful tackles, seven Super tackles, and three High 5s.

Starting his season nine campaign with a High 5 in the opening game against the U.P Yoddhas, Rinku aims to maintain his form in the upcoming matches.

The right-corner defender will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs MUM Dream11 teams.

#1 Sonu Jaglan (GUJ) - 13.0 credits

Sonu Jaglan of Gujarat Giants (Credits: Gujarat Giants)

Sonu Jaglan has showcased remarkable skills as a raider-cum-defender in the current PKL season. With two games played, he has achieved Super 10s in both, totaling 14 successful raids and 21 points. Notably, he has two Super Raids to his name and was also involved in a Super Tackle in the recent game against Bengaluru Bulls.

Overall, Sonu has accumulated 134 raid points in 31 matches, featuring seven Super Raids, five Super 10s, two Super Tackles, and 11 tackle points.

So, selecting the Giant’s raider for the captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs MUM Dream11 team would be a wise decision.