GUJ vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 40

Gujarat Giants will battle U Mumba in Match 40 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 today (October 26) evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams have struggled to play with consistency so far this season.

While the Gujarat Giants are fifth in the points table with three wins, two losses and a draw from six matches, U Mumba hold the ninth position, having won three and lost three of their six games so far.

The rivalry between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba has entertained the fans a lot in the last few seasons. Ahead of their clash in Pro Kabaddi 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

GUJ vs MUM Match Details

The two teams from the western part of the country will take on each other in the first match of the double-header at 7:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 40

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: L W L W W

U Mumba Form Guide: W W L W L

GUJ vs MUM Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Shankar Gadai, and Rinku Narwal.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

Viraj Landge has returned home due to an emergency.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Aashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit.

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 40

Raider - Rakesh

Rakesh has been one of the most consistent raiders in PKL 2022. He is second on the leaderboard right now with 78 raid points from six matches.

Defender - Sourav Gulia

Youngster Sourav Gulia has been the best defender for Gujarat this season. He has earned 18 tackle points in six matches.

All-Rounder - Jai Bhagwan

Jai Bhagwan has shown a lot of promise in his first season for U Mumba so far. It should not be a surprise if the all-rounder steals the show against Gujarat Giants tomorrow.

GUJ vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Rakesh

Guman Singh

5 Must-Picks for GUJ vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 40

Player Name Rakesh Guman Singh Sourav Gulia Jai Bhagwan Surinder Singh

GUJ vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

U Mumba skipper Surinder Singh has been inconsistent, but if he gets going, he can score heaps of tackle points. Picking him in your team will be a high-risk, high-reward option.

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Surinder Singh and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Guman Singh and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku Narwal and Surinder Singh.

All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai and Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Guman Singh and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit

