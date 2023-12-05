GUJ vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 7

The Gujarat Giants square off against U Mumba in the seventh game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Tuesday, December 5, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are atop the points table with two wins in two, and a hat-trick would cap off a perfect start to their campaign. Fazel Atrachali's side registered a spirited comeback against the Bengaluru Bulls to follow up their 38-32 win against the Titans in their opener.

Spearheaded once again by Sonu Jaglan, who got another Super 10 off the bench, the Giants peaked in the second half. While they weren't at their best, they made the most of the Super Tackle situations, executing five successful Super Tackles, eventually winning 34-31.

U Mumba also started their season on a positive note, beating the UP Yoddhas by the same scoreline, 34-31. Debutant Zafardanesh was solid in the raiding department, and looks to be a real value-for-money buy, with Rinku leading the defense with a High 5.

U Mumba really looks like a potent unit this time, so this should be a very exciting game.

GUJ vs MUM Match Details

Match: GUJ vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: December 5, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

GUJ vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 7

Raider - Rakesh Sangroya

There are a lot of decent raiding options, including Guman Singh from U Mumba, but eventually the nimble-footed and skillful Rakesh from the Giants would be my pick for the best raider.

He's Gujarat's first choice. While he hasn't been at his best in the first two games, there's every chance that he regains his form from last season.

Defender - Rinku

The U Mumba right corner was the best defender in their opening fixture, scoring six tackle points and looks to be riding high on confidence.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

The Iranian announced his arrival in the PKL with a stellar display on debut against the UP Yoddhas, adding a Super 10 and also chipping in with a tackle point. He's a more solid pick than the two Gujarat all-rounders.

GUJ vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Rinku

Guman Singh

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 7

Guman Singh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

GUJ vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This is a tricky game to pick players for, probably because one side's best raider is a player who's probably not even going to start the game (Sonu Jaglan from the Gujarat Giants).

It's a real question whether or not to back him because if Rakesh Sangroya and Rohit Gulia click. Then, there might not be much need for Sonu to raid, so if he doesn't start in place of Rohit, is there even enough reason to pick him.

If he starts, he's a must-have, but, otherwise, it might still be possible to take a punt on him, but more so in head-to-head contests. Otherwise, Zafardanesh is a really good pick, a captaincy option and a must-have for this game, and so is Rinku.

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Guman Singh, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Rinku I Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Surinder Singh, Rinku

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan and Guman Singh

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh | Vice-Captain: Sonu Jaglan