×
Create
Notifications

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 42

Monu Goyat will be in action for the Patna Pirates tonight in the Triple Panga of Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Monu Goyat will be in action for the Patna Pirates tonight in the Triple Panga of Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 08, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Preview

The 42nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will feature three-time champion Patna Pirates and two-time runner-up Gujarat Giants. It will be a rematch of the fifth edition's summit clash tonight in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates have performed exceptionally well this season despite Pardeep Narwal's departure from the franchise. The Prashanth Kumar Rai-led outfit are third in the PKL 2021 standings with 24 points to their name from six matches.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have looked a bit off-color this season so far. The Manpreet Singh-coached outfit hold the ninth spot with only one win to their name after six outings.

The Pirates are on a four-match unbeaten streak. They have won three of their last four games. Their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas ended in a 30-30 draw.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants suffered a 26-33 defeat against an inconsistent Puneri Paltan outfit in their last outing. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will aim to up their game against the Patna Pirates.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 42nd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 8, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh HS, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rakesh HS, Mohammreza Chiyaneh, Ajay Kumar, Monu Goyat, Rakesh Narwal

Captain: Monu Goyat; Vice-Captain: Mohammreza Chiyaneh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh HS, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rakesh Narwal

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Captain: Rakesh Narwal; Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी