GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 42

The 42nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will feature three-time champion Patna Pirates and two-time runner-up Gujarat Giants. It will be a rematch of the fifth edition's summit clash tonight in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates have performed exceptionally well this season despite Pardeep Narwal's departure from the franchise. The Prashanth Kumar Rai-led outfit are third in the PKL 2021 standings with 24 points to their name from six matches.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have looked a bit off-color this season so far. The Manpreet Singh-coached outfit hold the ninth spot with only one win to their name after six outings.

The Pirates are on a four-match unbeaten streak. They have won three of their last four games. Their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas ended in a 30-30 draw.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants suffered a 26-33 defeat against an inconsistent Puneri Paltan outfit in their last outing. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will aim to up their game against the Patna Pirates.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 42nd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 8, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh HS, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rakesh HS, Mohammreza Chiyaneh, Ajay Kumar, Monu Goyat, Rakesh Narwal

Captain: Monu Goyat; Vice-Captain: Mohammreza Chiyaneh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh HS, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rakesh Narwal

Captain: Rakesh Narwal; Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar