GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 94

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in Match 94 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 4. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Giants are in 11th place in the PKL standings with 38 points from 14 matches. They have registered five wins and six losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining three games ended in draws. They can climb up the points table by registering a victory in their next game.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are currently in third position with 50 points from 14 matches. They have nine victories and four losses to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

The Giants won their previous encounter against the Bengal Warriors by nine points. They are on a two-match winning streak and will look to extend it going forward in the competition.

The Pirates, on the other hand, also registered a victory during their previous outing. They defeated UP Yoddha by a couple of points and will look to add more points to their tally.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 94, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 4, 2022, Friday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak.

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sunil, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Pardeep Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Pardeep Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sunil.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra