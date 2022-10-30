GUJ vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Gujarat Giants will battle three-time champions Patna Pirates in Match 50 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) on Monday evening in a rematch of the fifth season's final.

Both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants have struggled for consistency in PKL 2022. The Patna-based franchise is in the lower half of the points table right now, having won only two of its eight matches. Meanwhile, the Giants have recorded four victories in eight games.

Looking at the two teams' recent form, Gujarat will start as the favorites to win tomorrow. On that note, here are some Dream11 tips for this PKL match.

GUJ vs PAT Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the first game of the double-header at 7.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Date and Time: October 31, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: L W W L W

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L W T W

GUJ vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury concerns in the Gujarat Giants squad.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

No major injuries in Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Raider - Rakesh

Rakesh is the top raider of the Gujarat Giants team. He is close to completing a century of raid points in PKL 2022.

Defender - Sourav Gulia

Sourav Gulia has performed exceptionally well in his first season for the Gujarat Giants. Gulia has executed 24 successful tackles in the competition thus far.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been in terrific form in PKL 2022. In just eight games, he has earned 62 raid points for the Patna Pirates.

GUJ vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Rakesh

Rohit Gulia

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Player Name Rakesh Rohit Gulia Sourav Gulia Sachin Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

GUJ vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Veteran raider Prashanth Kumar Rai captained the Gujarat Giants in their last match. He could not score any points and was substituted in the 19th minute. Rai is a seasoned pro, who can score heaps of points if he gets going. Picking him in the team could be a high risk, high reward option.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil, Rinku Narwal and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia

