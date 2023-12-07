GUJ vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 11

The Gujarat Giants go up against the Patna Pirates in the final match of their home leg on Thursday, December 7, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The Giants have made a perfect start to the season, registering a hat-trick of wins, and they'll want to ensure they send their fans home on a high and stay at the top of the table.

The Giants were tested by U Mumba in their last outing, but held their nerve to come out on top 39-37. Once again, super-sub Sonu Jaglan registered a Super 10, and at this point, they might as well put him in the starting lineup.

The Pirates steamrolled the Titans to start their season, and they'll back themselves to take down this resurgent Gujarat side that knows how to overturn deficits. Their defense was on song and Sachin Tanwar was electric in the raiding department, and they'll certainly test Gujarat.

GUJ vs PAT Match Details

Match: GUJ vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: December 7, 2023; 9:00 p.m. IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

GUJ vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh/Sonu Jaglan, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sandeep Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit Jaglan.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 11

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin hasn't skipped a beat from last season and looked to be in great form against the Titans, picking up 14 raid points, all of them touch points. He's the best raider pick despite competition from Rakesh and Sonu.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

The Pirates' defenders had a great game against the Titans, and that includes captain Neeraj Kumar and right corner Krishan Dhull. However, the overall quality of raiding they'll face against Gujarat will be higher, and Fazel Atrachali is probably the most reliable defender you can select.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit Jaglan's High 5 makes it an easy call to pick him over Nabibakhsh or Rohit Gulia when it comes to the all-rounders' slot, especially with Nabibakhsh out of action for most of the game against U Mumba.

GUJ vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Fazel Atrachali

Sonu Jaglan

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 11

Sachin Tanwar, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Rakesh Sangroya, Ankit

GUJ vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This is a tough game to call because the Pirates have played only one game, and it was against a significantly below-par Telugu Titans. However, they did look very assured and confident, with Sachin Tanwar in sublime form in the raiding department, and the left-corner Ankit doing the same in defense.

If Sonu Jaglan starts for Gujarat, that would solve most of our headaches, but even if he doesn't, he's very likely to make an impact coming off the bench.

Ankit could well be the best all-rounder, given Rohit Gulia's lower propensity to score touch points and Nabibakhsh's benching last match. When it comes to captaincy, Sachin is the safe pick, but Sonu's explosiveness shouldn't be forgotten either.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Neeraj Kumar

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Sangroya, and Sonu Jaglan.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Sonu Jaglan.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Sangroya, and Manjeet.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.