GUJ vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 21, 2024

On Sunday, January 21, the 83rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and Puneri Paltan (PUN) square off at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gujarat Giants have been having ups and downs in their last five games, winning three of them, including their most recent win against Dabang Delhi (31-26). While the raiders underperformed, Sombir and Deepak Singh were the star defenders, with four and six tackle points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan suffered their second loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers (34-36) after an eight-match unbeaten run. They led the first half 20-11 but the Panthers made a strong comeback by 25-14 in the next half to seal the game by a close margin.

Giants and Paltan met during the Jaipur leg this season, where the latter dominated 37-17.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action against Giants (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar has regularly contributed to both raiding as well as defensive units while serving as the captain of the Puneri Paltan. He has earned 77 raid points from 65 successful raids and 17 tackle points from 15 successful tackles, including two Super tackles.

Aslam was the star raider during the reverse fixture against the Giants. He garnered nine raid points and one tackle tackle point.

With one Super 10 and a 58% tackle success rate, Aslam will be one of the top choices for the role of captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs PUN Dream11 teams.

#2 Gaurav Khatri (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar and Gaurav Khatri (right) super tackled Sonu Jaglan (Credits: PKL)

Gaurav Khatri is the second-most decorated defender of Puneri Paltan with 40 tackle points from 39 successful tackles. He has four High 5s and one Super tackle in his kitty. Gaurav claimed his third High 5 against the Gujarat Giants this season and will be keen to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming match.

Having a notable 70% tackle strike rate along with a 68% success rate, he will be a safe option for the role of captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs PUN Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action against Gujarat Giants (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is ranked second in the most successful tackles leaderboard with 45 successful tackles, averaging 3.75. Additionally, he has bagged 17 raid points from 13 successful raids, including two Super raids, in 12 matches.

Chiyaneh executed four successful tackles and also claimed a touch point in the reverse fixture against the Giants.

Given his versatility on the mat, Chiyaneh will be a smart choice for the position of captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs PUN Dream11 teams.

