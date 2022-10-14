GUJ vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 18

Gujarat Giants will take on Puneri Paltan in Match 18 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) on Friday (October 14). The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Gujarat Giants are reeling at the bottom of the PKL standings with just three points from a couple of matches. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan find themselves in ninth place with four points from as many matches as the Giants.

Here is the GUJ vs PUN Dream11 prediction article to help you pick the best Dream11 team for the match:

GUJ vs PUN Match Details

The Giants vs Paltan game is set to start at 9.30 pm IST on October 14. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants: LT

Puneri Paltan: LT

GUJ vs PUN Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

All players are available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh/Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit (c), Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, and Rinku Narwal.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

The Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have joined the squad are available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde/Balasaheb Jadhav, Alankar Patil/Gaurav Khatri, and Fazel Atrachali (c).

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 18

Raider - Mohit Goyat (159 raid points in 21 matches)

Puneri Paltan raider Mohit Goyat made his PKL debut in the 2021 edition of the tournament. He had a great season with the Paltans and will look for another great season with the club.

Defender - Sandeep Kandola (101 tackle points in 32 matches)

Sandeep Kandola hasn't had the best of starts this season. He came off the bench in both games and failed to impress. However, it's only a matter of time before the Indian defender gets back to his best form.

All-rounder - Akram Shaikh

Akram was benched by UP Yoddhas throughout seasons 6 & 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League. He wasn't part of the previous PKL edition but has returned this year with the Giants. Akram played the first couple of games for Gujarat Giants and could be a key player for them against Puneri Paltan.

GUJ vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat has been in great form during his debut PKL season with Puneri Paltan. The Indian raider has been in red-hot form in the first couple of games this season and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. He is also the best option for the captain/vice-captain role.

Rakesh Sangroya

Rakesh played exceptionally well in Gujarat's first couple of matches. However, his efforts went in vain as the team failed to win a single match. Although the team hasn't performed altogether, one can expect Rakesh to contribute and help his team to get past the victory line.

5 Must-Picks for GUJ vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 18

Player Name Points Mohit Goyat 185 points from 2 matches Rakesh Sangroya 177 points from 2 matches Aslam Inamdar 126 points from 2 matches Badal Taqdir Singh 106 points from 2 matches Prateek Dahiya 92 points from 2 matches

GUJ vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pick players who will start the game as they are likely to fetch more points when compared to subs.

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Rakesh Sangroya.

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav.

Raiders: Mahendra Rajput, Aslam Inamdar.

