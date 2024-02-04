GUJ vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 4, 2024

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the sixth match of the Delhi leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, on Sunday, February 4.

The Gujarat Giants are placed sixth on the PKL10 points table, having won nine out of 17 games. However, they suffered their second loss in a row against the Haryana Steelers (34-30) in the most recent game. Fazel Atrachali and Deepak Singh secured High-5s, while Parteek Dahiya earned seven points, including a tackle point.

The Tamil Thalaivas faced their 10th loss in the last game after a four-match winning streak. Table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers hammered them with a 42-27 score and qualified for the playoffs. Narender Kandola was the star raider with a Super-10.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali of Gujarat Giants (Image via PKL)

Fazel Atrachali secured his second High-5 in the previous game against Haryana Steelers. He claimed seven tackle points from six successful tackles, including one Super tackle.

Fazel executed three successful tackles against Thalaivas in the reverse fixture this season. He will be keen to secure his third High-5 in the upcoming game.

#2 Narender Kandola (TAM) - 14.0 credits

In-frame Arjun Deshwal and Narender Kandola (Credits: PKL)

Narender Kandola is looking in good touch in the last four games, securing four back-to-back Super-10s. He has bagged 36 touchpoints and 10 bonuses during this stint.

Overall, Narender has 141 raid points in 16 games, averaging 8.31 with eight Super-10s and three Super raids. Given his raiding records, he will be a safe captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#1 Sagar Rathee (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sagar and Sunil Kumar during toss (image via PKL)

Sagar Rathee is another sensation from Tamil Thalaivas. He has been outstanding in the defense this season, scoring 63 tackle points from 59 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He also has six High-5s in his tally.

With an excellent 61 percent success rate, Sagar will be the ultimate option for the captain/vice-captain position in your GUJ vs TAM Dream11 teams

