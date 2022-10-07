GUJ vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 5

The Gujarat Giants take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the 5th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides had contrasting PKL 8 campaigns, with the Giants finishing fourth and making the playoffs while the Thalaivas languished at the bottom of the table. Both teams have made plenty of changes heading into the new season.

While Gujarat has hired the hugely successful Ram Mehar Singh to be their Head Coach, the Tamil Thalaivas will have a new talisman in their ranks for PKL 9 in Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. All eyes will be on the 'Hi-Flyer' and how he performs for his new franchise.

GUJ vs TAM Match Details

The Gujarat Giants will go up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of a tripleheader at 8.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: October 8, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Both these sides will be taking the mat for the first time this season.

GUJ vs TAM Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Arkam Shaikh, and Shankar Gadai.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 5

Raider - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (986 raid points in 104 matches)

I don't really need to explain this one, what with Pawan being arguably the best raider in the kabaddi circuit right now. He's a must-have and the best raider from this match.

Defender - Sagar (104 tackle points in 35 matches)

Sagar was one of the best defenders last season, finishing second on the tackle points chart behind Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. He's very likely to finish with the most tackle points in this match.

All-Rounder - Shankar Gadai

Shankar Gadai was one of the Giants' main purchases at the auction. The highly rated all-rounder is yet to make his PKL debut but fetched a bid of ₹30.30 lakhs. At 10.5 credits, he's a budget enabler who could get some handy points if he starts.

GUJ vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pawan Sehrawat

In all likelihood, Pawan should score another Super 10 to kickstart his stint with the Tamil Thalaivas. He's undoubtedly the best raider on paper heading into this game and should be trusted with the captaincy.

Sagar

Another Tamil Thalaivas player that I'm backing to come good is right corner defender Sagar. After an impressive PKL 8, he will have the responsibility of marshaling the defense after Surjeet Singh's departure. He will look to better his tally of 79 tackle points from last season.

5 Must-Picks for GUJ vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 5

Player Name Pawan Sehrawat Ajinkya Pawar Sagar Shankar Gadai Sandeep Kandola

GUJ vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

This isn't a match to go creative with your captaincy, not with Pawan Sehrawat available for selection. With both sides having plenty of new elements, back the consistent raid machine that Pawan is with your captain's armband.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sagar and Sandeep Kandola.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, and Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Sagar.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Baldev Singh, and Himanshu-IX.

All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, and Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Pawar.

Poll : 0 votes