GUJ vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 105

The Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and the Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) square off in the 105th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, February 4, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The two teams are in contrasting runs form-wise, with the Thalaivas suffering their first defeat in five matches, going down 27-42 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, they can very easily write that off as a blip in what has been a wonderful run for them. A win could take them to within five points of the Giants, and they'll certainly eye that in this match.

The Giants, meanwhile, have lost three out of their last five matches, with the most recent one a 30-34 defeat to the Haryana Steelers. After comfortably leading at half-time courtesy a masterclass from Fazel Atrachali, they were well beaten in the second half, with the raiding department not up to the mark.

While Fazel and Deepak Singh scored High 5s, a total of nine raid points in an entire match isn't enough to win games, and the Giants need to work on that.

GUJ vs TAM Match Details

Match: GUJ vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 105

Date and Time: February 4, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya/Sonu Jaglan, Balaji D.

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 105

Raider - Narender

Narender has regained his form just in time for the Thalaivas' impressive run, and has moved up to seventh place on the top raiders' standings, with 133 raid points in 16 matches. He has also chipped in with a couple of tackle points here and there, and that's an added bonus for his Dream11 backers.

Defender - Deepak Singh

Despite the presence of big names like Fazel, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia, it's the Gujarat right cover Deepak Singh who should catch your attention. He's the only must-have from the Gujarat defense because of his exceptional form.

With 27 tackle points in eight matches, he has hauled big in nearly every game he has played and is even a decent differential captaincy pick.

All-Rounder - Himanshu

While his teammate and cover defender M Abishek has more ownership, all-rounder and utility player Himanshu seems the best Dream11 pick, especially with his increasing defensive involvement. He seems the best of the available all-round picks, although Mohammad Nabibakhsh isn't a bad option either.

GUJ vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sahil Gulia

Sagar

Narender/Deepak Singh

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 105

Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Narender/Ajinkya Pawar.

GUJ vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Based on current form, the Tamil Thalaivas have an edge in this game, especially with the Giants suffering back-to-back defeats. The second-half collapse against the Haryana Steelers will hurt Fazel Atrachali's side, and their ineffective-looking raiding department could find it tough to score points against the Thalaivas' defense.

However, they certainly have the personnel to win against any opponent, and if one of Sonu or Rakesh HS hits some form, this could be a tight contest.

Backing the defenders with captaincy seems a good idea for this match, with the Thalaivas' corners likely to be eager to bounce back from a rare bad outing.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: M Abishek.

Raiders: Narender and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Sagar. I Vice-Captain: Narender.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Deepak Singh, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Sahil Gulia. I Vice-Captain: Deepak Singh.