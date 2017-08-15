Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Bengaluru

Can Bengaluru Bulls bring the high flying Fortunegiants back down on earth?

Gujarat has turned their campaign around on the back of some strong defending

Zone A and Zone B table toppers will clash on Sunday in Season 5 of Pro Kabaddi League as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second interzonal encounter. The Gujarat franchise seems to struck upon some magic potion in their home leg as they have defeated team after team with ease at The Arena in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other have suffered from inconsistency and have three wins and three defeats against their name.

The home team won’t like to tinker much with the winning combination but Bulls will need to mete out some punishment to non performers if they have to keep their campaign afloat.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar [C] (Raider)

Rohit Kumar has gone about doing his job well but the pressure to lead a young side with inconsistent performers often gets to him and affects his raiding.

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

The youngster’s match winning performance against Bengal Warriors was followed by 1 point from 10 raid attempts against Tamil Thalaivas. The team expects more consistency from Kumar.

Ashish Kumar (All Rounder)

Much more must have been expected of the all rounder when the team retained him ahead of Season 5. But AKumar is yet to justify the faith the management reposed in him.

Ankit Sangwan (All Rounder)

Young Ankit Sangwan deserves a chance on the mat with the continuous failures of Preetam Chhilar. The team has struggled with its all rounders and might as well give chances to newer faces.

Mahender Singh (Defender, Left Cover)

Singh had started the season in a strong fashion but hasn’t been able to keep up the same tempo in the following matches.

Ravinder Pahal (Defender, Right Corner)

Match by match one can sense Pahal inching towards his best and that should be good news for the Bulls management and equally bad news for the opposition teams.

Sachin Kumar (Defender, Left Corner)

In the absence of better names, Sachin Kumar is expected to retain his place in the side despite not putting up any performance of note.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted lineup

Sukesh Hegde [C] (Raider)

It will be interesting to see how long will the Fortunegiants team management continue with Hegde in the wake of his non-existent form. Hegde had no points to show against his name in the last match.

Sachin (Raider)

Slow off the blocks, Sachin has come into his own in Gujarat’s home leg and is making everyone sit down and take notice of him with some eye catching performances.

Rohit Gulia (All Rounder)

Another young name who has come good in the last few games for Gujarat, Gulia needs to show some more maturity and greater match awareness to develop into a real match winner.

Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender, Left Cover)

The youngster is having a season to remember and has improved his game in the presence of experienced campaigners like Atrachali and Mighani.

Fazel Atrachali (Defender, Left Corner)

Atrachali was always a threat in the past too but with Mighani for support, he has clearly turned into a much more dangerous proposition.

Sunil Kumar (Defender, Right Cover)

Kumar gave the moment of the day in the last match against Jaipur when he gave a strong tackle to Jaipur skipper to lift him over his shoulders.

Abozar Mighani (Defender, Right Corner)

Mighani in the right corner is dangerous and it will be his responsibility along with Atrachali to keep Rohit Kumar under control