Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Pune

Can the Puneri Paltan halt Gujarat's recent unbeaten run?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 22 Aug 2017, 11:10 IST

Gujarat will take on Puneri Paltan at neutral venue Lucknow

In Match No. 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Fortune Giants will take the battle across to the Puneri Paltan at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

The Fortunegiants are coming into this match with an unbeaten streak of a draw and 5 wins in their home leg while the Puneri Paltan just defeated the Patna Pirates on Sunday night.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line-up

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

Sukesh has been able to play his own game and marshal his troops on the mat effectively in the capacity of a skipper.

Fazel Atrachali [Left Corner Defender]

The Iranian in the corner position is a lethal with his blocks and holds and will be a major hurdle for the Pune raiders.

Sachin [All-rounder]

Sachin has a stellar run in the home leg of the team at Ahmedabad, emerging as one of the most successful raiders, he will look to carry on from there.

Rohit Gulia [Raider]

The young gun has the ability to go rampant on the mat while raiding which was evident in his form against U Mumba and he will be hoping to replicate that performance.

Sunil Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Alongside Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil forms a strong cover combination in the defence which will not be easy to penetrate.

Abozar Mighani [Right Corner Defender]

Manning the other corner on the mat, this Iranian has been as effective as his compatriot in executing key tackles.

Parvesh Bhainswal [Left Cover Defender]

He works well in tandem with the other defenders on the court which makes for his inclusion in the starting seven.

Puneri Paltan predicted line-up

Deepak Hooda [All-rounder]

The captain has been in decent form right since the start of the tournament and will look to power his side to a win against Gujarat.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan [Left/ Right Corner Defender]

The experienced campaigner has a mighty presence in the defence of the side given his precision and timing of tackles.

Sandeep Narwal [All-rounder]

A key cog in the machine for Puneri Paltan with the ability to shine in the defence as well as the attack.

Rajesh Mondal [Raider]

He thrives under pressure situations and that is what makes him one of the best do-or-die raiders in the business.

Girish Ernak [Left Corner Defender]

Girish Ernak is quite lethal in the left corner and his coordination with the other defenders comes to the fore in chain tackles.

Rohit Kumar Chaudhary [Raider]

He is gradually coming into his own on the mat and will surely be able to replicate his past performances wherein he went rampant while raiding.

Ziaur Rehman [Defender]

Operating in the first line of defence, he was particularly successful against the Patna Pirates with his dashes and holds which also saw him notching up a High-5.