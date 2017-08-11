Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Mumbai

Can Gujarat Fortunegiants win their first home game?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 11 Aug 2017, 09:35 IST

U Mumba will look to build on their previous win

Match No. 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League will see the Gujarat Fortunegiants clash with U Mumba in the first match of the Ahmedabad leg at the Arena.

While U Mumba are coming into this encounter on the back of a win against Dabang Delhi, the Fortunegiants lost their last match against the Haryana Steelers.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line-up

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

The skipper has to step up his game and spearhead the attack for his team by doing the bulk of the raiding.

Fazel Atrachali [Left Corner Defender]

The Iranian is capable of showcasing brute strength and inflicting lethal tackles and holds on the rival raiders.

Mahendra Rajput [Raider]

He has been quite impressive in attack and should look to continue in the same manner in the match against Mumbai.

Rakesh Narwal [Raider]

The young gun needs to assist the attack which is otherwise lacking and hence keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sunil Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

He has to contribute to the defence in a greater manner by executing key tackles.

Abozar Mighani [Defender]

Mighani forms a strong partnership with countryman Fazel Atrachali in the defence, thus putting up a formidable wall.

Parvesh Bhainswal [Left Cover Defender]

He has to prove his worth by effectively coordinating with others on the mat especially the Iranian duo.

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Captain Cool not only marshals his troops on the mat but also gives his side an extra dimension with his raids and defensive performances.

Shabeer Bapu [Raider]

Shabeer amassed seven points in the last match against Dabang Delhi and will be hoping to carry on from where he left off.

Kashiling Adake [Raider]

Kashiling needs to showcase his rampant side by leading the attacking charge and thus keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Joginder Narwal [Right Corner Defender]

He needs to step up as a senior player in the defence especially in the absence of Anup Kumar on the mat.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep Singh has to find some form and contribute to the scoreline in a major way akin to last season.

Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]

The young gun has shone in defence with brilliant execution and timing of tackles.

D. Suresh Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Suresh Kumar has gradually come into his own and will look to carry the momentum across subsequent matches.