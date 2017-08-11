Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Mumbai
Can Gujarat Fortunegiants win their first home game?
Match No. 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League will see the Gujarat Fortunegiants clash with U Mumba in the first match of the Ahmedabad leg at the Arena.
While U Mumba are coming into this encounter on the back of a win against Dabang Delhi, the Fortunegiants lost their last match against the Haryana Steelers.
LIVE COMMENTARY: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba, 11 August 2017
Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line-up
Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]
The skipper has to step up his game and spearhead the attack for his team by doing the bulk of the raiding.
Fazel Atrachali [Left Corner Defender]
The Iranian is capable of showcasing brute strength and inflicting lethal tackles and holds on the rival raiders.
Mahendra Rajput [Raider]
He has been quite impressive in attack and should look to continue in the same manner in the match against Mumbai.
Rakesh Narwal [Raider]
The young gun needs to assist the attack which is otherwise lacking and hence keep the scoreboard ticking.
Sunil Kumar [Right Cover Defender]
He has to contribute to the defence in a greater manner by executing key tackles.
Abozar Mighani [Defender]
Mighani forms a strong partnership with countryman Fazel Atrachali in the defence, thus putting up a formidable wall.
Parvesh Bhainswal [Left Cover Defender]
He has to prove his worth by effectively coordinating with others on the mat especially the Iranian duo.
U Mumba predicted line-up
Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]
Captain Cool not only marshals his troops on the mat but also gives his side an extra dimension with his raids and defensive performances.
Shabeer Bapu [Raider]
Shabeer amassed seven points in the last match against Dabang Delhi and will be hoping to carry on from where he left off.
Kashiling Adake [Raider]
Kashiling needs to showcase his rampant side by leading the attacking charge and thus keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Joginder Narwal [Right Corner Defender]
He needs to step up as a senior player in the defence especially in the absence of Anup Kumar on the mat.
Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]
Kuldeep Singh has to find some form and contribute to the scoreline in a major way akin to last season.
Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]
The young gun has shone in defence with brilliant execution and timing of tackles.
D. Suresh Kumar [Right Cover Defender]
Suresh Kumar has gradually come into his own and will look to carry the momentum across subsequent matches.