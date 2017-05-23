Gujarat team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5
Gujarat has made a lot of smart buys and it will be interesting to watch the team perform in the tournament
Making their debut in the Pro Kabaddi league, the yet-unnamed team from Gujarat have shaped up as a pretty competitive squad for the upcoming season. Despite having a slow start at the auctions, picking just three players on the first day, Gujarat has made a lot of smart buys and it will be interesting to watch the team perform in the tournament.
Concluding the intense two-day auction, the Gujarat-based side made a smart move by making Iranian Fazel Atrachali their priority pick. Atrachali had a tackle conversion rate of 69.7% and a strike rate of 62.5%, the highest among all players in season 4 of PKL.
Gujarat picked up their most expensive overseas player in Abozar Mohajermighani for 50 lakhs. Abozar, who became the costliest foreign buy in the tournament would be looking to combine with fellow countryman Atrachali and give the debutants a standing chance at winning the title.
Defender Sukesh Hedge, who formerly played for the Telegu Titans will finally change sides and join the Gujarat franchise. He was picked for 31.50 lakhs. Hegde is one player who has established himself as one of the elite players in the Pro Kabaddi League over the course of the tournament.
With the agility and awareness that he possesses, he will prove to be a valuable buy for the team.
Former U Mumba defender, Sunil Kumar, who had an exceptional season last year was also bought by the Gujrat-based side. The acquisition of Sunil Kumar, undoubtedly, will bolster and strengthen the Gujarat defence.
Key Transfers
- Fazel Atrachali: The best defender of PKL season 4, Atrachali will prove to be an integral cog for the Gujrat team. He won the title last year with Patna Pirates and will bring in much-needed experience to the Gujarat squad.
- Sukesh Hedge: The former Telegu Titans man is definitely going to be a key addition to the Gujarat team.
Here is the full list of players who will play for Team Gujarat in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5.
Name
Position
Fazel Atrachali
Defender
Abozar Mohajermighani
Defender
Sukesh Hegde
Raider
Seong Ryeol Kim
All-Rounder
Mahipal Narwal
All-Rounder
Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
Raider
C Kalai Arasan
Defender
Rohit Gulia
All-Rounder
Vikas Kale
Defender
Manoj Kumar
Defender
Amit Rathi
Raider
Sachin
Raider
Parvesh Bhainswal
Defender
Sunil Kumar
Defender
Sultan Dange
Raider
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
Raider
Rakesh Narwal
Raider
Chandran Ranjit
Raider
