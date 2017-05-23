Gujarat team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Gujarat has made a lot of smart buys and it will be interesting to watch the team perform in the tournament

Can Fazel Atrachali do an encore of his last year’s performance with the new franchise?

Making their debut in the Pro Kabaddi league, the yet-unnamed team from Gujarat have shaped up as a pretty competitive squad for the upcoming season. Despite having a slow start at the auctions, picking just three players on the first day, Gujarat has made a lot of smart buys and it will be interesting to watch the team perform in the tournament.

Concluding the intense two-day auction, the Gujarat-based side made a smart move by making Iranian Fazel Atrachali their priority pick. Atrachali had a tackle conversion rate of 69.7% and a strike rate of 62.5%, the highest among all players in season 4 of PKL.

Gujarat picked up their most expensive overseas player in Abozar Mohajermighani for 50 lakhs. Abozar, who became the costliest foreign buy in the tournament would be looking to combine with fellow countryman Atrachali and give the debutants a standing chance at winning the title.

Defender Sukesh Hedge, who formerly played for the Telegu Titans will finally change sides and join the Gujarat franchise. He was picked for 31.50 lakhs. Hegde is one player who has established himself as one of the elite players in the Pro Kabaddi League over the course of the tournament.

With the agility and awareness that he possesses, he will prove to be a valuable buy for the team.

Former U Mumba defender, Sunil Kumar, who had an exceptional season last year was also bought by the Gujrat-based side. The acquisition of Sunil Kumar, undoubtedly, will bolster and strengthen the Gujarat defence.

Key Transfers

- Fazel Atrachali: The best defender of PKL season 4, Atrachali will prove to be an integral cog for the Gujrat team. He won the title last year with Patna Pirates and will bring in much-needed experience to the Gujarat squad.

- Sukesh Hedge: The former Telegu Titans man is definitely going to be a key addition to the Gujarat team.

Here is the full list of players who will play for Team Gujarat in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5.

Name Position Fazel Atrachali Defender Abozar Mohajermighani Defender Sukesh Hegde Raider Seong Ryeol Kim All-Rounder Mahipal Narwal All-Rounder Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider C Kalai Arasan Defender Rohit Gulia All-Rounder Vikas Kale Defender Manoj Kumar Defender Amit Rathi Raider Sachin Raider Parvesh Bhainswal Defender Sunil Kumar Defender Sultan Dange Raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Rakesh Narwal Raider Chandran Ranjit Raider

