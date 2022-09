HAM vs KR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Hampi Heroes vs Kaziranga Rhinos Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition, Match 5

Hampi Heroes will take on Kaziranga Rhinos in Match 5 of the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition. The Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi will host the encounter between the two sides.

The Heroes and Rhinos are playing their first match of the season. They will look to start their season with a victory and continue their winning momentum throughout the season.

Match Details

Match: Hampi Heroes vs Kaziranga Rhinos Match 5, Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition 2022.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 6:00 pm IST.

Venue: Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi.

Squads to choose from

Hampi Heroes

Ajay Narwal, Jatin Singh Roha, Mandeep Randhir Ruhal, Amit Inderjit Gulia, Sonu Jay Bhagwan, Bittu Banwala, Tinku Parveen Antil, Rohit Kumar Nandal, Pardeep Rajpal Pannu, Jatin Hariom Vats, Nitin Dhankar, Sonu Lathwal, Vishal Chahal, Tushar Chillar Kartar.

Kaziranga Rhinos

Yogesh Dahiya, Darpan Chauhan, Deep Kumar Sharma, Rahul Kalirawna, Mohit Phangal, Happy Janghu, Amit Deswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankush Dhoon, Sagar Malik, Ankit Rana, Gautam Rapria, Parveen Dhankar, Ashish Chauhan.

Probable Playing 7

Hampi Heroes

Ajay Narwal, Mandeep Randhir Ruhal, Amit Inderjit Gulia, Bittu Banwala, Tinku Parveen Antil, Nitin Dhankar, Sonu Lathwal.

Kaziranga Rhinos

Yogesh Dahiya, Darpan Chauhan, Mohit Phangal, Amit Deswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Sagar Malik, Ankit Rana.

HAM vs KR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ajay Narwal, Mandeep Randhir Ruhal, Yogesh Dahiya, Bittu Banwala, Amit Deswal, Nitin Dhankar, Sonu Lathwal.

Captain: Bittu Banwala; Vice-Captain: Nitin Dhankar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darpan Chauhan, Yogesh Dahiya, Amit Inderjit Gulia, Tinku Parveen Antil, Amit Deswal, Sagar Malik, Ankit Rana.

Captain: Amit Deswal; Vice-Captain: Yogesh Dahiya.

Where to watch Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition?

Fans can watch the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition match between Hampi Heroes and Kaziranga Rhinos live on the Fancode app or website. The Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition matches will not be telecast on TV.

