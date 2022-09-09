Create

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full list of PKL teams and Pro Kabaddi captains

Maninder Singh is likely to continue as Bengal Warriors captain
Maninder Singh is likely to continue as the Bengal Warriors captain (Image courtesy: PKL)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 09, 2022 01:16 PM IST

The ninth edition of the world's biggest kabaddi league, Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022), will get underway on October 7. Ahead of the new season, a player auction took place in Mumbai last month, where more than 50 players earned contracts from different franchises.

Like the last four Pro Kabaddi League seasons, PKL 2022 will feature 12 teams. Dabang Delhi KC will enter the tournament as the defending champions. Patna Pirates are the most successful team in terms of championship wins, having won three seasons.

Before Pro Kabaddi 2022 begins, here is the full list of teams which will participate in the tournament.

Complete list of teams which will play in Pro Kabaddi League

  1. Bengal Warriors
  2. Bengaluru Bulls
  3. Gujarat Giants
  4. Dabang Delhi KC
  5. Tamil Thalaivas
  6. Haryana Steelers
  7. UP Yoddha
  8. U Mumba
  9. Telugu Titans
  10. Puneri Paltan
  11. Patna Pirates
  12. Jaipur Pink Panthers

List of captains for Pro Kabaddi 2022

All 12 teams have finalized their squads for the 2022 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Interestingly, 10 teams did not retain their skippers from the previous season. Only Bengal Warriors (Maninder Singh) and UP Yoddha (Nitesh Kumar) have retained their captains from last season in the squad.

Both the Warriors and Yoddhas are yet to confirm if Maninder and Nitesh will remain their respective captains for Season 9 as well. The other 10 franchises have not announced their skippers yet.

  1. Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh (Likely)
  2. Bengaluru Bulls - TBA
  3. Gujarat Giants - TBA
  4. Dabang Delhi KC - TBA
  5. Tamil Thalaivas - TBA
  6. Haryana Steelers - TBA
  7. UP Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar (Likely)
  8. U Mumba - TBA
  9. Telugu Titans - TBA
  10. Puneri Paltan - TBA
  11. Patna Pirates - TBA
  12. Jaipur Pink Panthers - TBA

Some franchises have preferred youth over experience in PKL 2022. It should not be a surprise if fans see some new faces leading the teams in Pro Kabaddi this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...