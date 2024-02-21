HAR vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 21, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) and Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will face off in the 10th match of the Panchkula leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

After five consecutive wins, Haryana Steelers faced their seventh defeat against Puneri Paltan on Monday. However, they are ranked fifth in the points table with 13 wins. They aim to secure a win to finish fourth with 75 points.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls endured their third loss in a row in the most recent game against Dabang Delhi (46-38). Rohit Nandal emerged as the leading defender with four tackle points, while Sushil achieved a Super-10.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Rahul Sethpal (HAR) - 14.5 credits

Rahul Sethpal of Haryana Steelers (image via PKL)

Rahul Sethpal is currently the top defender io the most Super tackles leaderboard with 15 to his name. He also finds himself among the top 10 defenders with 65 tackle points to his name. With seven High-5s, Rahul averages 3.25 and has a fine 53 percent tackle success rate, making him a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain role of your HAR vs BLT Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Mohit Nandal (left) and Siddharth Desai of Steelers (image via PKL)

Mohit Nandal is another Haryana defender who can fetch multiple points for your HAR vs BLR Dream11 fantasy teams. He has been in fine form, claiming 15 tackle points in the last five games, including one High-5.

Mohit averages 2.95 points along with a 43 percent success rate. He has five High-5s and six Super tackles in his kitty.

#1 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Jaideep Dahiya with a failed tackle attempt (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya is currently the leading defender for the Haryana Steelers with 67 tackle points. With a notable average of 3.35, he has six High-5s and seven Super tackles in his account. The left-cover defender earned seven points in the previous match against Puneri Paltan. He also bagged a High-5 against the Bulls during the reverse fixture at Bengaluru.

Thus, Jaideep is one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your HAR vs BLR Dream11 teams.