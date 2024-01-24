HAR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 24, 2024

On Wednesday, January 24, the 87th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will see Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers lock horns at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Delhi are third in the PKL10 points table with eight wins, four losses and two ties. They beat U Mumba (39-33) in the previous game after a 31-26 loss against Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, the Steelers bagged their eighth win of the campaign, beating Telugu Titans 37-30 in their last encounter to avenge their 37-36 loss in the reverse fixture. They find themselves in fifth place with 44 points.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your HAR vs DEL Dream11 team.

#3 Rahul Sethpal (HAR) - 14.5 credits

Rahul Sethpal executed three Super tackles against Titans. (Credits: PKL)

Rahul Sethpal produced his season-best performance in the previous game against Telugu Titans. He claimed his sixth High-5, the joint-most this season, from five successful tackles, including three Super tackles.

Rahul is leading the Super tackles leaderboard with 13. He has earned 47 tackle points from 34 successful tackles, at an average of 3.36 and a 49% success rate.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh with a failed tackle against Parteek Dahiya (Credits: PKL)

Yogesh, the right corner, has been the star defender for Dabang Delhi. He has earned 37 tackle points from 33 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He has executed 17 tackles in the last five games, featuring one High-5.

With a success rate of 51% and a total of four High-5s, he's a wise choice for the captain or vice-captain position of your HAR vs DEL Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik in action (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik has been in sublime form this season, emerging as the second-most successful raider. He secured his eighth Super 10, seventh straight, in the most recent game against U Mumba.

Ashu, who couldn't secure a point in the reverse fixture against the Steelers, will be eager to make a strong comeback. Given his outstanding form, he has the potential to turn things around.

With an average of 10.21, he's the ideal candidate for the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs DEL Dream11 fanstasy team.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Rahul Sethpal Yogesh 0 votes