HAR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 90

Pro Kabaddi 2022's 90th match will take place on Sunday, November 20, between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC. Defending champions Delhi won their previous battle against Haryana by a close margin. Haryana will be keen to avenge that defeat.

Both teams are in the lower half of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. While Dabang Delhi KC are eighth with seven wins in 15 matches, the Haryana Steelers hold the 10th spot, having won only five of their 15 games.

Before the clash between Haryana and Delhi begins, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

HAR vs DEL Match Details

The two teams will battle in the opening match of Super Sunday at 7.30 pm Live scoresscore and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 90

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers: L L L W L

Dabang Delhi KC: L W L L W

HAR vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

There has been no official update regarding any injuries in Haryana Steelers team.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami and Joginder Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

Naveen Kumar was substituted in the 28th minute during the last match. It is unclear if he has any fitness issues.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Dipak, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull.

HAR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 90

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is the number one raider for Dabang Delhi KC. He holds the fourth spot on the raiders' leaderboard with 158 raid points to his name.

Defender - Amit Hooda

Veteran defender Amit Hooda was in solid touch against Patna Pirates. He scored five tackle points in that game.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik has scored 892 Dream11 points so far. He will be the best choice among all-rounders.

HAR vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Manjeet

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 90

Player Name Naveen Kumar Ashu Malik Amit Hooda Manjeet Amirhossein Bastami

HAR vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Vishal scored a High 5 in the last match against Patna Pirates. He could prove to be an X-factor pick among the defenders.

HAR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Jaideep Kuldeep and Vishal.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Manjeet.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

HAR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Joginder Narwal and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik.

