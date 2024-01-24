HAR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 87

The Haryana Steelers (HAR) take on Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in Match 87 of PKL 10 on Wednesday, January 24, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Steelers come into this match on the back of a thumping win over the hosts Telugu Titans to further consolidate their position in the top half of the points table. They're placed fifth, and a win in this match will take them level on points with Dabang Delhi in third place.

Delhi also bounced back from their defeat to the Gujarat Giants, beating U Mumba 39-33 in their latest encounter. Ashu Malik's 17-point haul and a High 5 coming off the bench for Vishal Bhardwaj got Delhi back to winning ways, and they'll want to reduce the gap between themselves and the top two with a win here.

HAR vs DEL Match Details

Match: HAR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 87

Date and Time: January 24, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar/Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Naveen Kundu.

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma/Vishal Bhardwaj, Manjeet/Monu, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit.

HAR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 87

Raider - Vinay

The selection of raiders in this match will be crucial as there isn't one clear lead raiding option available. The closest to one is Vinay from the Haryana Steelers, and he's close to a must-have when it comes to this contest, purely because of how consistent he has been throughout the season, even though he isn't one for Super 10s or multi-point raids.

Defender - Yogesh

Delhi right corner Yogesh will be crucial in dealing with the variety of raiding talent the Haryana Steelers possess. That includes a number of left raiders, and Yogesh has a good chance of initiating a fair amount of successful tackles.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Who else but Ashu Malik for the all-rounders' slot? He has been the best raider in the league after Arjun Deshwal and has led this Delhi raiding unit with aplomb after Naveen's injury. While the Steelers' defensive unit is a solid one, that's unlikely to stop this powerhouse raider.

HAR vs DEL Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Mohit Nandal/Jaideep Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 87

Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, and Vinay,

HAR vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Due to the high cost of certain players, it's hard to select all the top defenders for both teams, and missing out on two of Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Nandal is necessary if you want to pick Vinay as your raider.

However, for those willing to roll the dice and select the less expensive Ghanshyam Magar or Shivam Patare (whoever starts) in the raiding department, the defense becomes more affordable.

The Haryana defense should carry on their good work, but they're unlikely to stop Ashu Malik from getting a Super 10. The Delhi captain is easily the best captaincy pick in the game, with more than 60% of Dream11 players likely to hand him the captain's armband.

HAR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Yogesh, Jaideep Dahiya, Naveen Kundu, and Vikrant.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Vinay.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-Captain: Yogesh.

HAR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Ghanshyam Magar.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal.